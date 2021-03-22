Scoring bonanza as Connacht give up 21-point half-time lead

Scarlets 41 Connacht 36

Monday night madness in west Wales as Connacht blew a 21-point half-time lead to succumb to a disheartening defeat in their final PRO14 game of the season.

Connacht looked set for their first ever win at Parc y Scarlets when they ran in five tries in the opening half but they collapsed after the break and went down by six tries to five.

Connacht went in leading 33-12 after recovering from the concession of an early try to Aaron Shingler but with Scarlets having two men binned as they tried to retain their rampant visitors, it was all one-way traffic.

Impressive full-back John Porch got them going after 13 minutes after sustained pressure and then Abraham Papali’i drove through full-back Tom Rogers to score his fourth try in nine appearances, all of them notched against Welsh opposition.

Academy player Sean O’Brien, who scored on his first start last week, broke and combined with Porch for an excellent score after Scarlets’ South African tighthead Pietz Scholtz somehow escaped with just yellow after elbow to Porch’s chin.

Steff Hughes pulled back a try for a Scarlets side who needed to win to ensure Champions Cup rugby but Connacht turned the screw before the break when tighthead Dominic Robertson-McCoy scored his first try in 62 appearances, before Kieran Marmion got their fifth after a break from deep by young lock Niall Murray.

Scarlets, though, took control after the restart and after Hughes got in for his second try, poor defending was punished as scrum-half Dane Blacker and full-back Tom Rogers scored to cut the gap to 33-31 afrter It got worse for Connacht when full-back Rogers burned Porch on the outside and escaped the clutches of another Aussie Ben O’Donnell to score their fifth try and cut the gap to 33-31 with Jones hitting the woodwork from the left touchline.

Scarlets hit the front with a penalty from Dan Jones ten minutes from time and replacement prop Javan Sebastian wrapped up the win three minutes later.

Scorers — Scarlets: tries, S Hughes (2), A Shingler, D Blacker, T Rogers, J Sebastian; cons, D Jones (4); pen D Jones.

Connacht: tries, J Porch, A Papali’i, S O’Brien, D Robertson-McCoy, K Marmion; cons, C Fitzgerald (4); pen, J Carty.

Scarlets: T Rogers; T Prydie, T Morgan, S Hughes, S Evans; D Jones, D Blacker; S Thomas, M Jones, P Scholtz; L Rawlins, S Lousi; A Shingler, J Morgan, S Kalamafoni.

Replacements: R Elias for Shingler 10-20 mins; J Sebastian for Rawlins 27-37; A O’Brien for Evans h-t; J Williams for Morgan h-t; W Homer for Prydie 58; Sebastian for Scholtz 60; K Mathias for Thomas 60; T Ratuva for Rawlins 56; Elias for M Jones 59; U Cassiem for Shingler 73.

Connacht: J Porch; B O’Donnell, S O’Brien, T Daly, A Wootton; C Fitzgerald, K Marmion; J Duggan, S Delahunt, D Robertson-McCoy; N Murray, G Thornbury; P Boyle, C Oliver, A Papali’i.

Replacements: F Bealham for Robertson-McCoy 41 mins; S Masterson for Papali’i 50; O Dowling for Thornbury 50; P Sullivan for O’Donnell 57; J Carty for Fitzgerald 60; M Burke for Duggan 60; D Tierney-Martin for Delahunt 67, C Reilly for Marmion 69.

Referee: B Whitehouse (Wales).