England prop Ellis Genge avoids citing for Johnny Sexton altercation

England prop Ellis Genge has escaped a citing for his altercation with Johnny Sexton in Saturday’s Guinness Six Nations rout by Ireland.
Genge wrestled with Sexton under the posts as Eddie Jones’ team launched a late assault at the Aviva Stadium with footage appearing to show him run his elbow across the Ireland captain’s head.
For a disciplinary hearing to be triggered the offence has to be worthy of a red card but the deadline for a citing has passed, meaning Genge has no case to answer.
The combative Leicester prop came on at half-time of England’s Six Nations finale in Dublin after Mako Vunipola was replaced for giving away successive scrum penalties.
Although producing a number of strong carries, with fracas with Sexton – who was lying beneath him – has been criticised on social media.