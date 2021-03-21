Five things we learned from the Six Nations as Ireland change Lions conversation

Ireland can walk the walk

So, turns out Ireland are actual capable of playing the type of game they promised us for so long. All that aspirational stuff about heads-up rugby, playing it as you see it, empowering players to make the right choice between run, pass and kick? It finally came to pass.

For two years they have been the alter ego of the boy who cried wolf, telling us that things were so good in training and that they were just a nick here and a tuck there away from everything being silky smooth.

It was harder to have faith the longer it went on.

Credit where it is due. This was the best Irish performance since the defeat of the All Blacks in November of 2018 with recent improvements at the breakdown and in the lineout and maul allied to an accuracy in attack which had been missing for so long.

Ireland combined the best bits of the Joe Schmidt era — as seen with the rehearsed strike move for Keith Earls’ try — with a newly-discovered ability to create an epic score from multi-phase play — Jack Conan’s five-pointer — all of which bodes well for the future.

Stander could have kept pace with Ireland’s evolution

Jack Conan had a day to remember, his pat down at the tail of the lineout paving the way for the Earls try and his poacher’s instinct allowing him to get over the line himself just a handful of minutes prior to half-time.

The Leinster man is 28 now and has been a coming man for far too long but he may have timed this latest run for the No. 8 jersey to perfection given this was CJ Stander’s swansong in green before he swaps one type of field for another back home.

Stander’s one-dimensional grá for contact seems, on the face of it, to belong to the Schmidt era but that directness and consistency still had its place in Andy Farrell’s XV and there were signs of late of a player more than comfortable with the changing demands.

The Munster back row has shown a sleight of hands in recent weeks that is at odds with the caricature. Nothing earth-shattering, just a tweak in approach that is symbolic of the small but significant shift in mindset that Ireland have tried to instil.

He had plenty more to give had he chosen to stay.

Irish candidates change the conversations around Lions

There may or may not be a Lions ‘tour’ of some description this summer but, if it happens, then the Irish representation will be a lot larger than anyone could have predicted after round two when Farrell’s side produced their most disappointing display of the Six Nations.

Remember the suggestion that there could be more Scots in the party than Irish? Seems like much more than just a month or so now and Warren Gatland was certainly given plenty of food for thought by his hosts as he sat in the Aviva Stadium stands on Saturday.

The question now is not so much how many Irish will make the squad but what number would make a Test XV. Robbie Henshaw, Tadhg Beirne and Tadhg Furlong are all strong candidates, even though the last of those is only back playing a wet week.

Sexton has been immense the last two rounds, Iain Henderson will likely lose out to Alun Wyn Jones and Maro Itoje but the lack of genuine class at scrum-half could open the door again for Conor Murray who was excellent against England after a difficult Championship.

Wales worthy front-runners in a superb Championship

Whatever happens in Paris next Friday, when France and Scotland bring the tournament to a close, the 2021 Six Nations has been electric. Take away the Italians and seven of the other nine games played to date have been settled by less than a score.

Great contests have abounded. The two from that nine that weren’t close on the scoreboard saw Wales and Ireland beat England by comfortable margins but even they were gripping. A bounce of a ball here or there and any one of five teams could have been pushing for a championship.

That Wales may still pip it continues to annoy some. Wayne Pivac’s team have undoubtedly been lucky but they have also been clinical at times and profited from a foundational trust in a veteran corps and a sprinkling of inexperience and youth at key times.

The irony is that they did so much to silence the critics in defeat at the Stade de France on Saturday evening when they went toe to toe with France in an incredible first-half of rugby and only fell to some late indiscipline and a later Brice Dulin try.

Time catching up fast with Eddie Jones

The longest Eddie Jones spent coaching one team prior to his time with England was the four-year stretch he had with his native Australia between 2001 and 2005. He is now six years deep into his stint at Twickenham and at something of a crossroads.

Jones has produced some brilliant England teams. They won a Grand Slam in 2016, in what was his first campaign in charge, and another title in 2020 that followed a superb deconstruction of New Zealand in the 2019 World Cup semi-final.

The flip side has been two fifth-placed finishes in the Six Nations and the frustration of a side that, in 2018 and yet again this season, can add up to much less than the sum of it’s many and talented parts and all too often reverts to conservatism.

Jones insisted after Saturday’s loss that “we still know where we are going”, and that it may be time to shuffle the playing deck in much the same manner as three years ago, but every coaching ticket comes with an expiration date.

England have lost to the three Celtic nations for the first time since 1976, they conceded more points in 2021 than in any previous Six Nations campaign and they gave away a frankly ridiculous 68 penalties across their five games.

Change of some stripe is certainly coming.