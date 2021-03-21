U20 Grand Slam winner Dylan Tierney-Martin set for debut as Connacht bid to bridge 17-year gap

Academy player Sean O’Brien will partner Tom Daly in the centre as Connacht try out options ahead of Bundee Aki’s likely suspension
Dylan Tierney-Martin. Picture: INPHO/James Crombie

Sun, 21 Mar, 2021 - 15:30
John Fallon

Connacht will bid to bridge a 17-year gap by winning in Llanelli this Monday night (8pm) as they begin preparations for their Challenge Cup clash against Leicester Tigers on Saturday knowing they are set to be without Bundee Aki and skipper Jarrad Butler through suspension.

Aki, who became the first Irish player to be sent off twice when he was red-carded against England, is poised to join Butler, who was sent off against Edinburgh, on the sideline for the knockout Challenge Cup clash.

And with Quinn Roux missing that Welford Road game as well through injury, former Roscommon minor footballer Niall Murray gets another run in the second row where the 2019 U-20 grand slam winner will partner Gavin Thornbury.

Another member of that victorious Irish U-20, hooker Dylan Tierney-Martin, is poised to make his debut off the bench in Llanelli where Connacht have not won since Mark McHugh and Michael Swift guided them to a 29-21 win in March 2004 at the old Stradey Park.

Academy player Sean O’Brien will partner Tom Daly in the centre as Connacht try out options ahead of Aki’s likely suspension.

Defence coach Peter Wilkins says the final PRO14 game of the season is a chance for players to stake a claim for the Leicester showdown.

"It is about picking guys who are hungry for opportunity and still have something to prove who don't just see this as a dead rubber ahead of a pretty exciting European game," said Wilkins.

"We know Leicester will be a big physical challenge, bringing that intensity around the contact area, so we will need to make sure whatever we produce against Scarlets at least sets a benchmark to build on going over to Leicester.

Scarlets: T Rogers; T Prydie, T Morgan, S Hughes, S Evans; D Jones, D Blacker; S Thomas, M Jones, P Scholtz; L Rawlins, S Lousi; A Shingler, J Morgan, S Kalamafoni.

Replacements: R Elias, K Mathias, J Sebastian, T Ratuva, U Cassiem, W Homer, A O’Brien, J Williams.

Connacht: J Porch; B O’Donnell, S O’Brien, T Daly, A Wootton; C Fitzgerald, K Marmion; J Duggan, S Delahunt, J Aungier; N Murray, G Thornbury; P Boyle, C Oliver, A Papali’i. 

Replacements: D Tierney-Martin, M Burke, D Roberston-McCoy, O Dowling, S Masterson, C Reilly, J Carty, P Sullivan.

