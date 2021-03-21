U20 Grand Slam winner Dylan Tierney-Martin set for debut as Connacht bid to bridge 17-year gap

Connacht will bid to bridge a 17-year gap by winning in Llanelli this Monday night (8pm) as they begin preparations for their Challenge Cup clash against Leicester Tigers on Saturday knowing they are set to be without Bundee Aki and skipper Jarrad Butler through suspension.

Aki, who became the first Irish player to be sent off twice when he was red-carded against England, is poised to join Butler, who was sent off against Edinburgh, on the sideline for the knockout Challenge Cup clash.