Andy Farrell thrilled as 'last piece of the jigsaw' falls into place for Ireland

Ten minutes gone and England are preparing the siege engines.

George Ford’s long kick has been collected in the Ireland 22 by Jacob Stockdale whose decision to run into contact rather than kick is punished by a penalty turnover. The visitors are smelling blood.

Eddie Jones’ side already holds a 3-0 lead and the initial signs haven’t been promising for the hosts. Tadhg Furlong and CJ Stander have already been either stopped dead in their tracks or bowled backwards by English tacklers. Robbie Henshaw and Bundee Aki have been bundled into touch out wide.

Repelled through the middle and stymied on the flanks. Worrying.

A try for England now and Ireland are again in the position of having to play catch-up against a side that loves to be frontrunner and a team that has turned the screw on Ireland time and again this last three years.

Lineout leads to maul leads to Maro Itoje spearheading an assault over the line but the ball never find terra firma and the five-metre scrum that follows ends with a penalty against the men in white and deliverance for the hosts.

Johnny Sexton has spoken time and again about how close his side has been to getting things right. Rued sliding door moment that didn't go their way. This is the point when the worm turns.

Five minutes later and CJ Stander is ploughing through Mark Wilson and the Irish bench is bellowing its approval.

The irony is that a side looking to move on from the Joe Schmidt era in terms of its style of play landed its first real blow on the scoreboard with the sort of strike move off a lineout that would have the Kiwi drooling.

It may have been pre-cooked but it went down a treat, Jack Conan batting down a deep lineout throw from Rob Herring and Keith Earls barrelling on to the feed with a zip of a man half his age and he’s soon past Johnny May and under the posts.

"It's something we had worked on all week and you're always trying to find a way to, first of all, win the lineout cleanly and second, how you can manipulate a defence on the back of that,” said Andy Farrell.

“We worked all week and practiced it hard with the timing of Keith Earls and thankfully it paid off. I thought Jack Conan's skill was outstanding to deliver the ball because Tom Curry had read it very well. That was very pleasing.”

It was but it’s Conan’s own try shortly before the interval that elevates this performance from Joe Schmidt tribute act to one that puts to bed the two-year old debate as to whether this side can evolve under Farrell to a less prescriptive but equally effective outfit.

Everything about it was sublime. And spot on. Forwards using their feet to change the point of contact, phenomenal ruck speed, patience through multiple phases, Sexton’s cross-kick and Hugo Keenan’s take.

The only question mark was Conan’s side entry to that last ruck but you could argue that Ireland deserved this rub of the green. It was the best score of the Farrell era and it’s hard to think of a better team score from Ireland in recent memory.

Yes, it was that good.

"The lads really believe that they're making good strides," said Farrell. "Attack is always the one that gets put under the most pressure in a Test match and it's always the last piece of the jigsaw.

"I'm delighted for them that they went through so many phases, held onto the ball, and broke them down."

I thought Jack Conan was very good today. He hasn’t started an international for quite some time and he was just himself, so it was pretty fitting that he finished that try off.

The score was no fluke. There was seven minutes of the second-half gone when they produced a similar collective effort that ended with Earls producing an acrobatic last act in touching down. That it was called back for an earlier knock-on negated the score but not the intent and accuracy.

Johnny Sexton spoke afterwards about how Ireland could have targeted a bonus point fourth try had that stood. Five points at that stage and the hosts could have eyed a record defeat of the Old Enemy.

Bundee Aki’s unfortunate red card made all that even more unlikely but a 14-point winning margin against a side as impressive as England had been a week earlier in beating France is not something to be sullied by such trifles.

After two years of floundering, Ireland have rediscovered their footing.

"To win your last game in a tournament is always pleasing because it's a long time between drinks until the next one,” said the head coach. “To finish off with a ‘W’ is pleasing but I'm just delighted for the lads because they have come in for a bit of stick.

"Obviously, we've lost a couple of games and lost one here to France, which we never like to lose, but the lads have always believed in how they're progressing and they've always thought there was a performance like that in them.

The performance wasn't perfect. There's still a lot to work on but I'm so pleased for them that they got over the line with a nice victory against a very good side.