Ulster rack up seven tries in Zebre rout

Robert Baloucoune of Ulster on his way to scores his side's third try. Picture: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Fri, 19 Mar, 2021 - 22:16

Ulster 49 Zebre 3

Ulster rounded off their PRO14 season with a bonus-point win over Zebre in a dead rubber at Kingspan Stadium.

Jordi Murphy bagged two tries in a seven-try rout over the Italians for Ulster, whose only two defeats in the campaign were to runaway Conference A leaders Leinster.

Ulster led 14-3 at half time thanks to tries from John Andrew and Michael Lowry, who revelled in the chance to play in his favourite fly-half position.

A turgid, full first half changed when replacement hooker Marco Manfredi was sent off for making contact with John Cooney’s head.

Zebre played the second half with 13 players and their only score of the game was a 15th penalty by Paolo Pescetto, meanwhile Ulster racked up five second-half tries.

Emerging talent Robert Baloucoune enhanced his reputation dotting down after the restart and Murphy crashed over twice before Rob Lyttle and Brad Roberts scored late on.

Ulster now have a week off before their Challenge Cup showdown away to Harlequins on April 4.

Scorers for Ulster: Tries – Andrew, Lowry, Baloucoune, Murphy 2, Lyttle, Roberts, Cons: Cooney 4, Lowry 3;

Scorer for Zebre: Pen: Pescetto

Ulster: E McIlroy; R Baloucoune, J Hume, S Moore, R Lyttle; M Lowry, J Cooney; E O’Sullivan, J Andrew, M Moore; C Izuchukwu, K Treadwell; S Reidy, J Murphy (capt), D McCann.

Replacements: B Roberts for Andrew (53), C Reid for O’Sullivan (HT), T O’Toole for M Moore (44), A O’Connor for Izuchukwu (55), M Rea for Reidy (55), D Shanahan for Cooney (47), I Madigan for Hume (71), B Moxham for S Moore (55).

Zebre: G Di Giulio; P Bruno, T Boni, E Lucchin, J Elliott; P Pescetto, J Renton; P Buonfiglio, M Ceciliani, M Nocera; M Kearney, I Nagle; I Bianchi, L Masselli, J Leavasa.

Replacements: M Manfredi for Ceciliani (3), D Rimpelli for Kearney (38), E Bello, L Krumov, C Alaimalo, N Casilio, G Palazzani, A Rizzi for Elliott (37).

Referee: Andrew Brace (IRFU).

