Ireland v England: Three head to head match-ups that will determine Saturday showdown

Keith Earls v Jonny May

You could name any of the back-three match-ups here because the aerial battle will be key between two teams who can test defences with challenging high balls. It has to be another reason why a fit-again Jacob Stockdale has replaced James Lowe on the left wing to match up with Anthony Watson but Earls versus May is an intriguing contest.

The Munster and Ireland wing has been superb of late, excellent on the chase and comfortable in defence under the opposition-kicked high ball. He will need to be against May, who showed against both Wales and France how he can rule the skies and get a foothold in enemy territory from which England have profited with tries.

Also watch for the kickers, both sides will need to be spot on with their distances and hang time, as will support chasers against defences who are ready to snaffle any slapped-back ball.

Iain Henderson v Maro Itoje

Ireland’s lineout was supremely dominant over the Scots at Murrayfield six days ago but James Ryan’s head injury in that game is a big loss.

Moving Tadhg Beirne from flanker back to the second row also removes a specific lineout threat from the back row so the onus will be on Henderson’s leadership and the Ulsterman’s own ability in the air to thwart the marauding Itoje from disrupting Irish ball if the home pack is to provide the attacking platform required for victory, while utilising Beirne’s excellent anticipation on English ball to stymie their set-piece impetus.

Robbie Henshaw v Elliot Daly

Both are covering for injured 13s but Henshaw is an out and out centre playing some of the best rugby of his career and is being used in a way that better showcases his abilities as an all-round threat rather than just a crash-ball merchant.

Daly, on the other hand has been a little out of sorts of late and has lost the full-back berth to Max Malins. The Englishman is not to be underestimated but if Henshaw can exert his superiority in this head-to-head and get Ireland’s attack motoring, there is hope for the home side.