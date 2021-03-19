Andy Farrell challenges Robbie Henshaw to show Lions pedigree against England

Andy Farrell has challenged Robbie Henshaw and his Ireland team-mates to continue their good form into tomorrow’s Guinness Six Nations finale with England and onto Warren Gatland’s squad list for the British & Irish Lions this summer.

Gatland was at Murrayfield last Sunday as Henshaw excelled in the narrow 27-24 win over Scotland and has been in Dublin all week monitoring Ireland’s training sessions as decision day looms on who he will select for the summer’s scheduled Test series with South Africa, plans for which are proceeding despite uncertainty in the current pandemic.

The former Wales coach will be at Aviva Stadium tomorrow for the final-round clash of old enemies Ireland and England with Henshaw switching from inside to outside centre in the absence of the injured Garry Ringrose, one of two positional alterations from last weekend in a side showing six outright changes from the Edinburgh win.

With Henshaw vacating the number 12 jersey to cover for Ringrose, head coach Farrell has handed Bundee Aki his first selection of the championship campaign, thus reuniting the midfield that helped Connacht to the PRO12 title in 2016.

Henshaw moved to Leinster shortly after that triumph against the odds but his partnership with Aki has not lost its effectiveness, the head coach believes.

“Will it be good? Well, they’re both great players,” Farrell said. “They know each other’s game inside and out. They’re best of friends because of those (Connacht) days and there’s a trust amongst those two, there’s a work ethic that’s second to none as well and, yeah, I suppose when you’re taking the field and you’re looking to your side — whether it be set-piece or defence — you can feel the bond obviously that your mate is with you and you understand what you’re going to give, and these two are very close together. They’re wonderful players.

“Bundee obviously has been out for some time. He’s had three or four games under his belt now and it’s not happened for him for quite some time. He’s missed so many international games so we’ll watch this space and then for Robbie, he’s been in unbelievable form. I know that Warren Gatland will be there at the weekend.

“He’s been in camp this week which has been great, a great tonic for the boys and it’s people like Robbie and the performances that he’s been having that certainly will be top of Warren’s list.”

Whether or not Farrell is, as has been reported, to renew his working relationship this summer with Gatland, forged over three Lions tours since 2009, or take Ireland into a proposed series of Tests with the Pacific Island nations, the Englishman said there had been no conversations in that regard with the New Zealander.

Farrell has more immediate concerns in trying to arrest a four-game losing streak to England going back to the 2019 Six Nations when he was Ireland’s defence coach under Joe Schmidt. The most recent two, in the 2020 championship and last November in the Autumn Nations Cup, have been on his watch however though the gap, on the scoreboard at least, has been narrowing.

Farrell said yesterday he was confident his players were in a good place to stop English dominance “through learning the lessons from the games”.

“I feel that the last outing — it was a physical game like it always is, certainly at Twickenham but I felt that we were within ourselves a little bit, regarding playing the game that’s in front of us so hopefully we can combine the two (being physical and also better decision-making) this week and give a good account of ourselves. We’ve got to have courage to go out there and win the game and the statement that we want to make, to ourselves first and foremost.”

Aside from the introduction of Aki, Farrell has recalled a fit-again Jacob Stockdale on the left wing following a knee injury and at the expense of James Lowe while Conor Murray has regained the No.9 jersey having missed the France defeat and Italy win due to a hamstring strain. Murray was an unused replacement last Sunday but is now preferred to Jamison Gibson-Park and will win his 89th Ireland cap.

Tadhg Beirne, the Murrayfield man of the match, switches from blindside flanker to lock with James Ryan ruled out with a head injury.

There is a rejigged back row as a result, compounded by the loss of openside Will Connors to a knee injury in training. Josh van der Flier comes in for Connors while CJ Stander will start his 51st and final Ireland game at blindside flanker, paving the way for Jack Conan to start at No.8.

There is also a change in the front row where Dave Kilcoyne displaces Cian Healy at loose-head prop, the veteran moving to the bench, where Peter O’Mahony is recalled as back-row cover following his three-game suspension.