Conor Murray on clash with England: We know how much this one matters

Conor Murray is confident the lessons of four successive defeats to England have been learned and that Ireland are in the best place yet to get back on winning terms with the old enemy.

Murray will end a frustrating Guinness Six Nations campaign in the setting he is most comfortable, starting an Ireland game against their biggest rivals in the green No 9 jersey.

A hamstring injury forced the Munster scrum-half out of the second and third-round games against France and Italy while he was forced to look on from the bench for the entirety of last Sunday’s 27-24 win over Scotland at Murrayfield, an unused replacement for Jamison Gibson-Park.

Now he will replace Gibson-Park to go toe to toe with Ireland’s oldest rivals and the 31-year-old cannot wait to get back on the biggest stage.

“Anytime you play England, home or away but particularly at home it’s a massive occasion. It’s one that doesn’t take any motivation from the leaders, it’s just there, you can feel it during the week,” Murray said yesterday.

“So that has been the case this week and lads are champing at the bit, you don’t need to say much, you know, the atmosphere is already there. England are a top side. Results in this year’s Six Nations have been mixed for them but they’re still a quality side with a lot of the players who played in that World Cup and have been successful for so long.

“So it’s a huge challenge that awaits us on Saturday and one which we’re very aware of, of how good they’re going to be.”

Murray said a “lot of things” had been put right and the lessons learned from those four successive defeats going back to the 2019 Six Nations.

We’ve looked at over the past few meetings, I think one thing in particular, you’re always conscious of how physical England are going to be, how vocal they are when they are physical, physically dominant over you.

“I think the last time we played them we actually turned up in that area and we did quite well. It was actually the smaller details in terms of the skills of our attack game that we actually came up a little bit short on, which is usually not the case. I suppose maybe we were really focused on being physical against such a big side against England.

“So we definitely need to bring that again this weekend, that physicality. They are a team that if you let them get on top of you in those areas it’s very hard to play rugby against them so that will be a starting point like it always is. Physicality in the game of rugby is fairly important but in terms of our decision-making and attacking we hope to be a little better than we were the last time.

"We’ve been working really hard with the buzz, the atmosphere in camp has been great all week, it’s huge steps and for me personally I’m just delighted to be back and ready to give it a go.”

Marrying that physicality with the bravery to break from structure and play what you see is the next stepping stone for this Ireland side, the scrum-half said. In other words, to “play a bit more against England” than they have in recent outings, not least last year’s 24-12 Twickenham Six Nations loss.

“I suppose we were so focused on being physical that maybe we as players got a little bit distracted by the other jobs we had to do. I think any time you come up against England that the motivation to not be bullied around the place, it’s definitely going to be there.

“In terms of working on other things within our game in terms of attack and backing ourselves, you know, we’ve strived to improve that this week and it’s gone well in training, definitely.

“The messaging has been really clear, the players are really clear on what we’re trying to do and I think there’s a big excitement about what we can produce against England. It’s the ultimate test, England, one of the best teams in the world at home. We really have to be on our game.”