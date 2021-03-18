Conor Murray to start against England as Andy Farrell rings the changes 

Conor Murray has regained the Ireland number nine jersey to face England in Saturday’s Guinness Six Nations clash with England after Andy Farrell named a much-changed team for the final-round game of the championship.

Murray had missed the France defeat and Italy win due to a hamstring strain and was an unused replacement last Sunday when Ireland notched an away win against Scotland with Jamison Gibson-Park starting at scrum-half for the third game in a row.

Yet after a less than convincing outing at Murrayfield from the Leinster man, Farrell has backed the experience of Munster for his 89th cap and reunites him at half-back with captain and fly-half Johnny Sexton.

Also dropped is left wing James Lowe following defensive lapses against Scotland with Jacob Stockdale returning to the team for the first time since the Autumn Nations Cup play-off win over Scotland in December.

There were two enforced changes from last week’s win with James Ryan ruled out with a head injury at lock and Garry Ringrose with an ankle injury and openside flanker Will Connors was added to the casualty list following a knee injury in training.

Robbie Henshaw moves to outside centre to cover for Ringrose with Bundee Aki in at number 12.

Tadhg Beirne, the Murrayfield man of the match, switches from blindside to lock to cover Ryan’s absence, with Josh van der Flier in for Connors while CJ Stander will start his 51st and final Ireland game having on Tuesday announced he is to retire at the end of the season from blindside while Jack Conan is promoted from the bench to No.8, from where Stander started last week.

There is a further change to the pack and it comes in the front row where Dave Kilcoyne displaces Cian Healy at loosehead prop, the veteran moving to the bench, where Peter O’Mahony is recalled as back-row cover following his three-game suspension.

England head coach Eddie Jones named his team for the trip to Dublin earlier on Thursday, making one change to the side which overcome France at Twickenham last Saturday. Elliott Daly replaces Henry Slade at outside centre with Joe Marchant moving into the matchday squad as a replacement following Daly’s promotion to the starting XV.

IRELAND v (England): Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD), Keith Earls (Munster/Young Munster), Robbie Henshaw (Leinster/Buccaneers), Bundee Aki (Connacht/Galwegians), Jacob Stockdale; Jonathan Sexton, Conor Murray (Munster/Garryowen), Dave Kilcoyne (Munster/UL Bohemians), Rob Herring, Tadhg Furlong (Leinster/Clontarf); Iain Henderson (Ulster/Academy), Tadhg Beirne (Munster/Lansdowne); CJ Stander (Munster/Shannon); Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD), Jack Conan (Leinster/Old Belvedere).

Replacements: R Kelleher (Leinster/Lansdowne), C Healy (Leinster/Clontarf), A Porter (Leinster/UCD), R Baird (Leinster/Dublin University), P O’Mahony (Munster/Cork Constitution), J Gibson-Park (Leinster), B Burns (Ulster), J Larmour (Leinster/St Mary’s College).

ENGLAND (v Ireland): M Malins (Bristol Bears); A Watson (Bath), E Daly (Saracens), O Farrell (Saracens, capt), J May (Gloucester); G Ford (Leicester Tigers), B Youngs (Leicester Tigers); M Vunipola (Saracens), L Cowan-Dickie (Exeter Chiefs), K Sinckler (Bristol Bears), M Itoje (Saracens), C Ewels (Bath), M Wilson (Newcastle Falcons), T Curry (Sale Sharks), B Vunipola (Saracens).

Replacements: J George (Saracens), E Genge (Leicester), W Stuart (Bath), J Hill (Exeter), B Earl (Bristol), D Robson (Wasps), O Lawrence (Worcester), J Marchant (Harlequins).