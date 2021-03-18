France name unchanged side for crunch clash with Wales

Les Bleus were beaten 23-20 by England at Twickenham last weekend, but coach Fabien Galthie has kept faith with the same starting XV
Charles Ollivon leads an unchanged France side against Wales on Saturday. Picture: David Davies/PA

Thu, 18 Mar, 2021 - 13:55

France have named an unchanged side for their Guinness Six Nations clash with Wales in Paris.

Les Bleus were beaten 23-20 by England at Twickenham last weekend, but coach Fabien Galthie has kept faith with the same starting XV as Wales go in search of Grand Slam glory on Saturday.

Flanker Charles Ollivon captains the side with star scrum-half Antoine Dupont and Matthieu Jalibert forming the half-back partnership.

Galthie has made three changes to the bench with New Zealand-born prop Uini Atonio and lock forward Swan Rebbadj replacing injured pair Cyril Cazeaux and Dorian Aldegheri.

Arthur Vincent returns among the replacements, with Galthie going for a 5-3 split after having only two backs on the bench at Twickenham.

Montpellier midfielder Vincent was one of 12 players to contract Covid-19, which caused the fixture against Scotland to be postponed.

France can win the title for the first time since 2010 by beating Wales and Scotland in their final two fixtures.

Les Bleus play their delayed Six Nations game against Scotland in Paris on March 26.

France: B Dulin (La Rochelle); T Thomas (Racing 92), V Vakatawa (Racing 92), G Fickou (Stade Francais), D Penaud (Clermont Auvergne); M Jalibert (Bordeaux-Begles), A Dupont (Toulouse); C Baille (Toulouse), J Marchand (Toulouse), M Haouas (Montpellier), R Taofifenua (Toulon), P Willemse (Montpellier), D Cretin (Lyon), C Ollivon (Toulon, capt), G Alldritt (La Rochelle).

Replacements: C Chat (Racing 92), J-B Gros (Toulon), U Atonio (La Rochelle), S Rebbadj (Toulon), A Jelonch (Castres), B Serin (Toulon), R Ntamack (Toulouse), A Vincent (Montpellier).

