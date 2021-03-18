Connacht's Jarrad Butler banned for three weeks

Connacht's Jarrad Butler banned for three weeks

Jarrad Butler

Thu, 18 Mar, 2021 - 13:10
Colm O’Connor

Connacht's Jarrad Butler has been banned for three weeks following his red card in the Guinness PRO14 clash with Edinburgh last Saturday.

The player was deemed to have committed a dangerous tackle in the game. It rules him out of the Guinness PRO14 game against Scarlets along with next weekend's Challenge Cup match away to Leicester.

Butler was shown by referee Chris Busby (IRFU) under Law 9.13: A player must not tackle an opponent early, late or dangerously. 

Dangerous tackling includes, but is not limited to, tackling or attempting to tackle an opponent above the line of the shoulders even if the tackle starts below the line of the shoulders.

The disciplinary process for the red card offence was presided over by Judicial Officer Achille Reali (FIR) who concluded that a mid-range offence had occurred, which carries a six-week suspension.

Having considered the match footage, injury details, Butler’s Disciplinary record and expression of remorse, a reduction of three weeks was applied by the Judicial Officer.

The player is suspended from participating in the next three meaningful matches. Should a game be cancelled or postponed during this window of games, the player and PRO14 are to submit updated fixtures to the disciplinary panel so the return date can be advised.

