Cian Hurley to become Munster's latest West Cork debutant

There will be a senior debut for Garryowen lock Cian Hurley when Munster go into the final regular-season game of the Guinness PRO14 campaign at home to Benetton on Friday night.

Johann van Graan has rung the changes once more in the build-up to the Guinness PRO14 final in nine days, when his squad will travel to Dublin to face defending champions Leinster in search of a first trophy since 2011.

The Conference B winners will also seek to go into that decider with winning momentum as they hope to make it six wins in a row since losing to Leinster on January 23 and have back an inexperienced side to get the job done.

Hurley, 20, will add to the number of recent West Cork debutants for the province at Thomond Park on Friday following the promotions of Gavin Coombes, Liam Coombes, brothers Fineen and Josh Wycherley, John Hodnett and Jack Crowley over the last couple of seasons.

The National Talent Squad member from Clonakilty will partner academy lock Thomas Ahern in the second row and there are first starts for hooker Diarmuid Barron, Jake Flannery at full-back and on-loan scrum-half Paddy Patterson.

Flannery, who will graduate to the senior squad next season, has made two senior appearances off the bench and is one of four academy players set to feature against the Italians with he and Ahern starting and back-rower Jack Daly and fly-half Ben Healy among the replacements.

There are 13 changes and two positional switches from the side which started last Friday’s back from 28-10 home victory over Scarlets with Andrew Conway released from the Ireland squad to start on the right wing in a back three with Flannery and Liam Coombes.

Alex McHenry partners Rory Scannell in midfield with JJ Hanrahan reverting from inside centre to fly-half as the senior partner in a half-back combination with Patterson. It was Hanrahan who rescued Munster in Treviso seven weeks ago with a match-winning drop goal at the death to seal an 18-16 win over this still winless Benetton team, with Kieran Crowley taking charge of his final game as head coach.

Jack O’Donoghue captains the side from blindside flanker as Chris Cloete returns to openside after an ankle injury with Jack O’Sullivan swapping the seven jersey for No.8.

Barron’s first start in his 11th senior appearances comes in a front row alongside Liam O’Connor and Keynan Knox.

There is a welcome return for Matt Gallagher on the bench whose impressive start to his Munster career following a summer move from Saracens was halted by a shoulder injury in November while back-row cover is provided by Tommy O’Donnell, his first inclusion in a matchday squad since January and set to make his 186th Munster appearance.

MUNSTER: J Flannery; A Conway, A McHenry, R Scannell, L Coombes; JJ Hanrahan, P Patterson; L O’Connor, D Barron, K Knox; C Hurley, T Ahern; J O’Donoghue - captain, C Cloete, J O’Sullivan.

Replacements: R Marshall, J Loughman, R Salanoa, J Daly, T O’Donnell, N McCarthy, B Healy, M Gallagher.