'Sign me up': Anna Caplice excited about  new global gambit for women's rugby

It's a chaotic old time for any women’s rugby player, with the Six Nations postponed until April, the World Cup pushed back until 2022, and a dearth of competitive outlets compared to their male counterparts.

But far beyond sport, it’s also been a chaotic week for most women on these shores, a far more significant conversation beginning following the death of Sarah Everard in the UK. While scrolling her timeline on Twitter last week, Anna Caplice couldn’t help notice a curious divide.

“Every woman was tweeting their experiences in relation to the Sarah Everard case, and every male was tweeting about the Six Nations,” she says.

“That’ll show you what people’s minds were taken up by. I’d have loved to be tweeting about the men’s Six Nations, but I was so taken up with what’s been happening for women.”

Caplice knows people follow her on social media primarily due to her exploits on the pitch, but the openside flanker felt compelled to use her platform to amplify the discussion about violence against women. The Mallow native has noticed a depressing trend anytime she strays from rugby chat to issues like women’s rights.

“I lose a couple of followers every time. I wish that wasn’t the case.”

A proud feminist, she usually just scrolls on by when she sees the tired old comments about the women’s game, though occasionally she’ll engage, as occurred recently when she saw a barrage of “who cares?” replies to a status on Sky Sports’ account about the postponement of the women’s Six Nations.

But Caplice knows the vitriol is not confined to the women’s game, highlighting the trend for armchair coaches to tag players on Twitter following a poor performance. She believes the Covid era has contributed to such criticism online, the kind that might otherwise be spoken in the stands.

For Caplice the name of the game right now is waiting, knowing competitive outlets remain few and far between. Last week, World Rugby confirmed the 2021 Rugby World Cup, scheduled for New Zealand in September and October, would be put back to 2022 and for Caplice, who turned 32 last week, the news hit hard.

“The postponement was a real downer. Everyone took it differently. A week later it hit me and it was another 18 months building towards this.”

Did she think about moving on with her life?

“What would I do instead?” she laughs. “It’s not like I can go out and party at weekends. There’s no other option anyway so we’re happy to keep going and keep the heads down. The group is very committed and we know in a year’s time we can be a better team again.”

Caplice has played with Harlequins since 2019 in the Tyrells Premier 15 but in January she relocated back to Dublin, keen to prepare with the Irish squad ahead of the European qualifiers for the World Cup, where they will contend with Italy, Scotland, and Spain for a place. The qualifiers have already been postponed twice with no date yet announced for its rescheduled edition.

While she may yet return to Harlequins before the end of the season, for now she’s content in Dublin.

“I wanted to be part of what we were building in Ireland,” she says. “There’s a lot of uncertainty around travel back to Ireland and around Covid testing and I wanted to take that element out of it while we were preparing for qualifiers. They’re so massive for Irish women’s rugby.”

On Tuesday, World Rugby announced a new annual three-tier global competition for the women’s game that will begin in 2023, allowing teams to get consistent opportunities to prepare for the 2025 World Cup.

“Sign me up,” says Caplice. “There’s been a lot of disappointing news this year thanks to Covid and to have something positive burst into our timelines is really nice. The Six Nations has been a highlight but to have something else to work towards, to get into a yearly world tournament, is huge news for women’s rugby.

“We’re in a really good place. There’s a jersey to be fought for and it feels like it’s dangling in front of us. It’s been a very competitive year despite having very little game time, but our focus hasn’t waned. We’re very clear. We need to get to that World Cup.”