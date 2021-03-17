'It starts at zero come Saturday': Recent struggles against England mean nothing to Johnny Sexton

Never mind the scars of recent defeats to England, Johnny Sexton says Ireland’s focus for this weekend’s Guinness Six Nations finale has to be on the men in green playing to their full potential.

Four defeats from four in the last two years tell a story of total English dominance in this fixture, whether it be in a Six Nations beating, a World Cup warm-up hammering, or last November’s Autumn Nations Cup loss.

Throw in Leinster’s defeats at the hands of Saracens in the Champions Cup — in the 2019 final and 2020 quarter-final — and the evidence of scar tissue for many of this Ireland squad from the pre-eminent province must be difficult to conceal.

Sexton, though, has more tangible concerns ahead of Saturday’s renewal at Aviva Stadium.

If there are scars, he said yesterday, “we probably won’t get to ease it until Saturday really. It doesn’t matter what I say in here.

“Take the Saracens game with Leinster, in the first half they just took away our set-piece, didn’t they? Scrum and lineout. So that’s an area that we need to get right against a big English pack. Otherwise, that was the game there really.

“But then, it’s Ireland-England, it’s not Saracens against Leinster. Ultimately it starts at zero come Saturday afternoon. You don’t get any points for past wins, it’s going to be a tough game like it always is and we just need to concentrate on ourselves.

“Obviously we’ll do our preview and look at all the great players that they have and make sure that we’re ready for them but ultimately we’re not going to win the game if we don’t play to our potential, so all our focus is on that really.”

Last Sunday’s 27-24 victory over Scotland at Murrayfield may have been a close-run thing as Ireland let slip leads at 8-0 and 24-15 but it has furthered a feelgood factor which has gathered since the previous round when Ireland restored a winning feeling in Rome following two narrow defeats to open the 2021 championship, against Wales and France. It will need the best performance of the campaign to make it three wins in a row, there is little doubt about that, but the Ireland captain is confident his team can deliver just that in Dublin on Saturday.

“We are very confident,” Sexton said. “We were confident going into last week. We started the game brilliantly so you could see that confidence wasn’t an issue.

“But we made some errors. We obviously didn’t exit well. Then they scored three points. Then we obviously got a turnover… we didn’t use our turnover ball well enough at the weekend, that was the big learning for us, you know, you consider that great poach in the outside channel and then we get charged down and we are 10-8 down after being ‘in control’ most of the game.

“So there are big learnings there for us this week from that. It’s something that has popped up in each game, you know, there are different things from different games and we just have to put it all together.”

Finishing on a winning note will dramatically change the complexion of Ireland’s championship campaign but Sexton added it would also bring a bittersweet taste.

“Obviously, it is good when you finish on a high but ultimately if we do finish on a high we will look back and think ‘this is one that got away’.

“The Welsh game, going down to 14, and the French game and how close that was. Yeah, you could very easily be going for a Championship this weekend. Same as England (losing narrowly to Scotland and then beaten by Wales), there is so little between a lot of the teams in this competition.

“That’s been proven over the results, you look through the tournament, the results that happened back up what I am saying. There is very little between the teams, between going for a Grand Slam and going for, you know, nothing. But it is better to finish on a high.”