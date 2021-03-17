Keith Earls on shock CJ Stander retirement: 'Maybe he'll get an itch for it again and come back to us'

CJ Stander was 18 months into his time with Munster before he truly arrived. An early replacement for Peter O’Mahony in a Champions Cup quarter-final defeat of Toulouse, his try and man of the match performance were cornerstones in another of those memorable away days in France.

Brought over as a project player who could star at Test level, he struggled to convince the Munster brains trust that he was good enough to even merit a start with the province in Europe. This was no sure thing although Keith Earls looks back now and remembers being convinced by the South African just weeks into his Irish venture.

“He found it tough at the start. He came over quite raw and we had Rob Penney who was trying to play a different game so it took him quite a while to adapt. I remember we played Glasgow in Thomond Park in the Rabo at the time and he made an outrageous length of the field break to score a try, and I was like, 'Jesus, this fella is the business’.

“When Axel took over and Pete was injured for a good couple of months and CJ took over the captaincy you could see his qualities there and you wondered could this fella go all the way. Now he has 50 caps for Ireland, he's rarely injured, unbelievable professional, always up there for highest carries, turnovers, etc.”

Stander actually fractured his hand during that Glasgow game, which came a little over three weeks after landing in Limerick. Only his second appearance for Munster, he sat out the next five weeks but, as Earls said, you would have a job remembering many big games missed as the years went on.

Still only 30 – he turns 31 in early April - the decision to call a halt to his barnstorming efforts as of this summer landed like a blow to the solar plexus yesterday morning. Earls, like others who spoke yesterday, was fully on board with the reasoning behind it.

The Moyross man described the call as one that may well prove to be the toughest of his teammate’s life and yet it was rendered so much more straightforward by the separation from his wife and daughter who are currently back in South Africa.

There is the inevitable sense that he still had so much more to give Irish rugby and a wistful Earls couldn’t help but wonder if one day, as with Isa Nacewa at Leinster some years ago, Stander might not return to lace up the boots again.

"Everything is up in the air and, as I said, it's his personal life over rugby which anyone can understand but, who knows, if he's five months down the road retired maybe he'll get an itch for it again and come back to us, but highly unlikely.

He's been an unbelievable professional, he's been definitely the best overseas player we've ever signed at Munster. He's right up there with the best overseas player that has come into the country alone.

There’s no denying that.

As for homegrown players, Earls has been some value for money. He was already five years into his Munster senior career when Stander pitched up on the back of one last Currie Cup campaign for the Bulls and four into his Ireland residency.

Now 33 and 92 caps deep into that latter chapter, he shows no sign of calling time on his own playing days having just recently signed a one-year deal with the IRFU that will take him through to the summer of 2022.

A starter in three of the four Six Nations ties to date, his only try came as a replacement against Italy when Johnny Sexton zipped him a pass late on, but his take on his performances this last few months makes for an interesting take given Irish struggles in attack.

“My involvements in games have probably gone down in the last few weeks. I don’t know if it is because of winter rugby, lashing rain and it’s not great to be a winger in this country when it’s raining. My game has to adapt now as well.

“You probably see me more as a defensive winger these days, which I’m trying to work on. It would be nice to get some ball in attack as well and we’re not far off it. There are just one or two small things letting us down.”

Among those small things is a failure to communicate as effectively as they could. There have been times when two or three players have made different calls at the same time. It’s not so much the calls, said Earls, but the need for someone to make a definitive one.

“It is just about someone owning it and taking the pressure off Johnny (Sexton), our tens and our nines really. Everyone has to become a playmaker and decision maker. It’s just the communication and then we are hesitant in execution because communication isn’t great.”