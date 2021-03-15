James Ryan and Garry Ringrose ruled out of Ireland's clash with England

James Ryan and Garry Ringrose have both been ruled out of Ireland’s final game of the 2021 Guinness Six Nations against England in Dublin on Saturday.

The latest squad update made for sobering reading following the previous day’s 27-24 victory over Scotland at Murrayfield. Head coach Andy Farrell named a 35-man squad for the round-five visit of the outgoing champions but second row Ryan and outside centre Ringrose were not among the names having sustained injuries in Edinburgh.