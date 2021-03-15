James Ryan and Garry Ringrose ruled out of Ireland's clash with England

James Ryan and Garry Ringrose have both been ruled out of Ireland’s final game of the 2021 Guinness Six Nations against England in Dublin on Saturday.
The latest squad update made for sobering reading following the previous day’s 27-24 victory over Scotland at Murrayfield. Head coach Andy Farrell named a 35-man squad for the round-five visit of the outgoing champions but second row Ryan and outside centre Ringrose were not among the names having sustained injuries in Edinburgh.
Ryan missed the final 10 minutes at Murrayfield having been removed for a Head Injury Assessment and he was on Monday declared unavailable for selection, the lock returning to Leinster to go through the necessary return to play protocols.
Ringrose was ruled of the England game with an ankle injury. He had played all 80 minutes on Sunday after which Farrell had said he had finished the game carrying a knock and Ringrose will now be further assessed by both Ireland and Leinster’s medical teams, suggesting his absence could be longer than a week.
The Ireland squad returned to Carton House on Sunday night, had a recovery day on Monday, and will begin preparations for Saturday on Tuesday but tighthead prop Tom O’Toole has remained with Ulster after picking up a knock last week. Connacht’s Finlay Bealham has remained with the squad having provided additional cover in Murrayfield.
There has also been a recall for Munster back-rower Peter O’Mahony, who will have completed his three-game suspension having been sent off against Wales in round one. O’Mahony is now available for selection this weekend and is back with the squad.
Bundee Aki (Connacht/Galwegians) 30 caps
Billy Burns (Ulster) 6 caps
Ross Byrne (Leinster/UCD) 12 caps
Craig Casey (Munster/Shannon) 1 cap
Andrew Conway (Munster/Garryowen) 24 caps
Keith Earls (Munster/Young Munster) 92 caps
Chris Farrell (Munster/Young Munster) 14 caps
Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster) 9 caps
Robbie Henshaw (Leinster/Buccaneers) 51 caps
Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD) 10 caps
Jordan Larmour (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 27 caps
James Lowe (Leinster) 6 caps
Stuart McCloskey (Ulster/Bangor) 4 caps
Conor Murray (Munster/Garryowen) 88 caps
Jonathan Sexton (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 98 caps
Jacob Stockdale (Ulster/Lurgan) 33 caps
Ryan Baird (Leinster/Dublin University) 2 caps
Finlay Bealham (Connacht/Buccaneers) 14 caps
Tadhg Beirne (Munster/Lansdowne) 21 caps
Ed Byrne (Leinster/UCD) 4 caps
Jack Conan (Leinster/Old Belvedere) 19 caps
Will Connors (Leinster/UCD) 9 caps
Ultan Dillane (Connacht/Corinthians) 18 caps
Tadhg Furlong (Leinster/Clontarf) 48 caps
Cian Healy (Leinster/Clontarf) 108 caps
Dave Heffernan (Connacht/Buccaneers) 5 caps
Iain Henderson (Ulster/Academy) 62 caps
Rob Herring (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 20 caps
Ronan Kelleher (Leinster/Lansdowne) 10 caps
Dave Kilcoyne (Munster/UL Bohemians) 42 caps
Peter O’Mahony (Munster/Cork Constitution) 74 caps
Andrew Porter (Leinster/UCD) 35 caps
Rhys Ruddock (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 27 caps
CJ Stander (Munster/Shannon) 50 caps
Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD) 30 caps