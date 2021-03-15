James Ryan and Garry Ringrose ruled out of Ireland's clash with England

Peter O’Mahony is back with the squad and available for selection this weekend
Garry Ringrose and James Ryan. Picture: INPHO/Billy Stickland

Mon, 15 Mar, 2021 - 16:32
Simon Lewis

James Ryan and Garry Ringrose have both been ruled out of Ireland’s final game of the 2021 Guinness Six Nations against England in Dublin on Saturday.

The latest squad update made for sobering reading following the previous day’s 27-24 victory over Scotland at Murrayfield. Head coach Andy Farrell named a 35-man squad for the round-five visit of the outgoing champions but second row Ryan and outside centre Ringrose were not among the names having sustained injuries in Edinburgh.

Ryan missed the final 10 minutes at Murrayfield having been removed for a Head Injury Assessment and he was on Monday declared unavailable for selection, the lock returning to Leinster to go through the necessary return to play protocols.

Ringrose was ruled of the England game with an ankle injury. He had played all 80 minutes on Sunday after which Farrell had said he had finished the game carrying a knock and Ringrose will now be further assessed by both Ireland and Leinster’s medical teams, suggesting his absence could be longer than a week.

The Ireland squad returned to Carton House on Sunday night, had a recovery day on Monday, and will begin preparations for Saturday on Tuesday but tighthead prop Tom O’Toole has remained with Ulster after picking up a knock last week. Connacht’s Finlay Bealham has remained with the squad having provided additional cover in Murrayfield.

There has also been a recall for Munster back-rower Peter O’Mahony, who will have completed his three-game suspension having been sent off against Wales in round one. O’Mahony is now available for selection this weekend and is back with the squad.

Ireland squad 

Backs:

Bundee Aki (Connacht/Galwegians) 30 caps

Billy Burns (Ulster) 6 caps

Ross Byrne (Leinster/UCD) 12 caps

Craig Casey (Munster/Shannon) 1 cap

Andrew Conway (Munster/Garryowen) 24 caps

Keith Earls (Munster/Young Munster) 92 caps

Chris Farrell (Munster/Young Munster) 14 caps

Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster) 9 caps

Robbie Henshaw (Leinster/Buccaneers) 51 caps

Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD) 10 caps

Jordan Larmour (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 27 caps

James Lowe (Leinster) 6 caps

Stuart McCloskey (Ulster/Bangor) 4 caps

Conor Murray (Munster/Garryowen) 88 caps

Jonathan Sexton (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 98 caps

Jacob Stockdale (Ulster/Lurgan) 33 caps

Forwards:

Ryan Baird (Leinster/Dublin University) 2 caps

Finlay Bealham (Connacht/Buccaneers) 14 caps

Tadhg Beirne (Munster/Lansdowne) 21 caps

Ed Byrne (Leinster/UCD) 4 caps

Jack Conan (Leinster/Old Belvedere) 19 caps

Will Connors (Leinster/UCD) 9 caps

Ultan Dillane (Connacht/Corinthians) 18 caps

Tadhg Furlong (Leinster/Clontarf) 48 caps

Cian Healy (Leinster/Clontarf) 108 caps

Dave Heffernan (Connacht/Buccaneers) 5 caps

Iain Henderson (Ulster/Academy) 62 caps

Rob Herring (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 20 caps

Ronan Kelleher (Leinster/Lansdowne) 10 caps

Dave Kilcoyne (Munster/UL Bohemians) 42 caps

Peter O’Mahony (Munster/Cork Constitution) 74 caps

Andrew Porter (Leinster/UCD) 35 caps

Rhys Ruddock (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 27 caps

CJ Stander (Munster/Shannon) 50 caps

Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD) 30 caps

