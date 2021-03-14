View from Scotland: Eddie O'Sullivan irked us but we haven't proved him wrong

Back down to earth with a shuddering bump. Scotland’s fine Six Nations opening weekend win over England at Twickenham may have only been five weeks ago, but it seems like another lifetime.

The defeat to Wales in round two stung, but we could cling onto the red carding of Zander Fagerson as mitigation. There is no such relief available this time — because if we are being brutally honest with ourselves, then we have to admit that the narrowness of the defeat did not reflect the full extent of Ireland’s superiority.

It should be a major concern for the victors that it was so close on the scoreboard at the end — especially after they shouldered their way into a commanding 14-point lead midway through the second half.

Victory would have made it a full house of wins for Scotland against Six Nations opposition since the start of March last year. Not all in the same championship, of course, but it would have been an indication that Gregor Townsend’s side are getting closer to being genuine contenders in the championship.

Instead, Townsend and his team now face an uphill battle to finish in the top half of the table.

They will head into next Saturday’s home match against Italy with a justified sense of trepidation. We know that Franco Smith’s side will be targeting this as a shot at redemption, a chance to quieten the clamour about their suitability for continued involvement in the Six Nations, so they will come out all guns blazing.

Townsend indicted last night that he expects to be without talismanic stand-off Finn Russell, and with Adam Hastings suspended, he will likely have to turn to Jaco van der Walt — the Edinburgh journeyman — to start in the No 10 jersey. Second-rows Jonny Gray (shoulder) and Scott Cummings (suspected broken hand) are also injury concerns.

Even still, surely Scotland have enough firepower and rugby smarts to get the better of the hapless Azzurri with something to spare. You’d certainly think so, but it is not quite as certain as it was a month ago.

Then it is onto that Covid postponed match against France in Paris, which we are led to believe will be the following Friday (March 26). That’s a far more daunting proposition and will require a bolt from the blue similar to the one we saw against England for Scotland to get the win. Lightning rarely strikes twice.

Scotland managed three wins in last year’s Six Nations (against France at home, Italy and Wales away). The best they can now do is match that, so progress has stalled.

This game was a throwback to the Scotland side which flopped out of the World Cup 18 months ago. Bullied up front, Scotland tried to play fast and loose but without the accuracy to really be convincing. The set-piece has been a real area of strength since Japan, but it was overwhelmed here, especially at the line-out.

With Warren Gatland watching on from the empty stands at Murrayfield, this was not a good day for Scotland Lions hopefuls. There is a strong suspicion in these parts that the New Zealander is instinctively dubious about selecting Scots, and if that is the case, his prejudice was given plenty of ammunition here.

Finn Russell was the classic curate’s egg. It was exactly the type of performance that his supporters like to claim he has grown out of since moving to Racing 92, with a few flashes of magic but for too many moments of madness — and recklessness — such as kicking a penalty in the middle of the park out on the full. Why would Gatland contemplate that sort of risk-taking?

Hogg was shown up a couple of times by Sexton’s kicking game, and didn’t manage to impose himself on events, while Duhan van der Merwe had a couple of powerful carries but the frailties in his basic skills were exposed by Ireland’s pressure game.

Ali Price didn’t do his chances of sneaking into the Lions squad much good, either, with a brainless offside penalty which handed Sexton three easy points before half-time, and then a charged-down kick straight after the Scots had pulled it back to 24-all, which allowed Sexton to win it for his team.

Up front, Rory Sutherland, Jonny Gray, and Jamie Ritchie all ended up looking lightweight against their bigger and more abrasive opponents, while Hamish Watson emerges with credit for his tenacity on the back foot.

Perhaps the suspended Zander Fagerson is the big Scottish winner on the Lions front. He was a major miss in both the tight and the loose. He’ll get a chance to show how he can invigorate a pack when he returns for the France game, but there are a lot of good tightheads out there.

It has been a long time since the Scots were anything other than a fringe presence on a Lions tour, and on this evidence, the wait could be another four years at least.

So, were there any positives? Not many.

Scotland did manage to score three tries living off scraps, with Huw Jones coming off the bench to claim the second with a coruscating run. He was a deadly strike runner three years ago, before Dave Rennie killed his confidence at Glasgow Warriors, and is now getting back to his best.

And there was only three points in it at the end, which means it was a real contest despite the general flow of the game.

Line-outs are fixable, and if Scotland can do that then they will be able play with more than diet rations, and the team can get back to developing the more structured approach which was beginning to serve them well.

In the meantime, Eddie O’Sullivan will have had a wry smile to himself.

His comments last December about the Scots being delusional to think that they can beat Ireland did not go down well on this side of the water, but our team has still not done anything to prove him wrong.