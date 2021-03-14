Johnny Sexton: Ireland yet to prove they can beat a 'top' team

Johnny Sexton admits that the jury is still out on whether Ireland can do the business against a “top” team.

Andy Farrell’s men clawed their way to a 27-24 win against Scotland in Murrayfield this afternoon, letting a 14-point buffer slip in the last quarter before Sexton’s penalty kick from the left touchline finally put the game to bed.

It was yet another Jekyll and Hyde Irish performance and the captain’s words reflected that with aspects of the display singled out for praise and others for further attention.

The question now is whether anything we have seen across the team’s opening four Six Nations games will be enough to overcome England in Dublin next Saturday in their closing fixture.

Eddie Jones’ side has had Ireland’s number since 2018 and they showed in overcoming France yesterday that they are fast returning to their best after a painfully slow start to the Championship that yielded defeats to Scotland and Wales and an academic win against Italy.

“We’ll find out next Saturday, won’t we?” said Sexton. “We feel that we have been building, that we were a bit unlucky in the first couple of games, but even though [England] have had a couple of bad results they are a team that was in the World Cup final and won the Grand Slam last year.

“They won the Autumn Nations Cup so they are a top, top team and we have to prove that we can match them and put in a performance that can beat one of the top teams because we haven’t done that as of yet.”

Sexton admitted that he didn’t foresee the mad scramble for the finishing line when Ireland moved into a 14-point lead having dominated large tracts of the game but the visitors left the door open with Scotland’s first two tries both belonging in the ‘soft’ category.

“If you have a 14-point lead in international rugby, the next moment is the most important one and you can put a statement down.

Top teams, I think, take the kick off and clear their lines and then they put pressure on again. We're just short of that at the moment.

Is this a mental issue? Sexton couldn’t say, but Ireland have talked about staying in the moment and not lingering on events just passed. What’s clear is that the collective switched off here and it almost came at a terrible price.

That it didn’t owed so much to Sexton’s nerveless, if slightly skewed, kick that split the goalposts from the most acute of angles but the veteran out-half preferred to linger on the players and actions that set up his winning contribution.

“It was brilliant by Ryan Baird to get the charge down [on Ali Price]. He’s so explosive for the first couple of steps and then to make the tackle that he does. Iain Henderson [on the poach] was outstanding as well.

“Obviously then you have to kick it. I kicked pretty well all game. It wasn’t my best of the day. My best of the day probably hit the post but it was enough. I was trying to keep it a little bit lower.

“It was quite blustery in the stadium and it was a good enough strike to get over and thankfully we get the four points which is very important. We’re up to second now and a big end to the tournament next week.”