Butler red-carded as Connacht hit with late sucker punch

Chamberlain the Edinburgh hero, scoring under the posts in the 83rd minute
SPORTSGROUND SICKENER: Connacht's Tom Daly wheels away in disgust as Edinburgh players celebrates their late late win at the Sportsground in Galway. 

Sat, 13 Mar, 2021 - 22:17
John Fallon, Sportsground

PRO14: Connacht 14 Edinburgh 15.

Connacht were hit with a Scottish sucker-punch when Edinburgh struck for a converted try in the 83rd minute at the Sportsground.

Nathan Chamberlain was the hero for Edinburgh as the 20-year old cut through to score under the posts and then composed himself to tap over the winner and keep their Champions Cup hopes alive.

It completed a bad night for Connacht after captain Jarrad Butler was red-carded for a shoulder to the head of Andrew Davidson is now doubtful for their Challenge Cup showdown with Leicester Tigers next month.

Connacht, who knew they couldn’t improve on their second place in the conference, had an early boost with a try from centre Sean O’Brien, who was making his first start, when the 22-year old from Mullingar finished following a recycle after their top try scorer Alex Wootton.

Edinburgh, missing ten internationals who will be on duty at Murrayfield Sunday, eventually lifted the siege and started to come into the game, with Chamberlain breaking in a move finished several phases later from lock Magnus Bradbury.

Connacht finished the half strongly and a second penalty to the left corner was taken by the impressive Cian Prendergast on his first start and hooker Shane Delahunt supplied the finish after a good drive. Carty converted from the left touchline to lead 14-5 at the break.

Edinburgh, backed by the elements, enjoyed good possession after the restart but their ill-discipline cost them dearly, regularly giving away penalties and good opportunities with basic infringements.

Connacht, with Carty leading the way at out-half, managed the game well against the elements and Edinburgh struggled to make the extra man count until those hectic closing minutes when Chamberlain took over.

CONNACHT: A Wootton; B O’Donnell, S O’Brien, T Daly, M Healy; J Carty, K Marmion; D Buckley, S Delahunt, J Aungier; N Murray, G Thornbury; C Prendergast, J Butler, E Masterson.

Replacements: A Papali’i for Prendergast (49), J Duggan for Buckley (54), C Kenny for Aungier (54), C Blade for Blade (62), O McNulty for O’Donnell (66), J Murphy for (58).

EDINBURGH: D Hoyland; J Blain, J Johnstone, G Taylor, E Sau; N Chamberlain, C Shiel; P Schoeman, M Willemse, L Atalifo; M Bradbury, A Davidson; L Crosbie, A Miller, B Mata.

Replacements: B Venter for Schoeman (24), H Pyrgos for Shiel (49), M Bennett for Johnstone (62-68), A Williams for Atalifo (68), C Savala for Blain (68), Davidson for Bradbury (69).

Referee: C Busby (Ireland).

