14-man Ulster hold on for win despite late Dragons rally

PRO14: Dragons 22 Ulster 26.

Ulster had to work hard to hold on for a win in Wales and despite conceding two tries in the last 10 minutes, their 14 players hung on for victory in a PRO14 dead rubber in Cardiff.

The defeat by runaway leaders Leinster last weekend left Ulster guaranteed second place in Conference A and nothing to fight for in their final two games.

They fielded an experimental side and the decision to give Michael Lowry more game-time at fly-half paid off as he delivered a man-of-the-match performance in the Principality Stadium.

Jacob Stockdale did not hit the heights he would have liked in order to force his way into Andy Farrell’s thoughts ahead of Ireland’s final Six Nations game against England but his best moment came early with a superb run from just outside his ‘22’ to set up the opening try for Alby Mathewson after 14 minutes.

Stewart Moore, given his chance in the centre, grabbed his first of two tries after good work by Stuart McCloskey to give Ulster a handy 14-3 lead at the break.

John Andrew came back onto the field after a sin-binning to score Ulster’s third try.

Ollie Griffiths responded for the Dragons to close the gap but Ulster wrapped up the bonus point when Moore got his second try of the game to put them 26-10 ahead with 20 minutes to go.

The Dragons fought to the end and capitalised on Nick Timoney’s yellow card with late tries from Rio Dyer and Jonah Holmes but Ulster held on for their 13th win in 15 PRO14 league games.

DRAGONS: J Lewis; J Holmes, A Owen, J Roberts, R Dyer; S Davies, R Williams; B Harris, R Hibbard, L Fairbrother; J Davies, J Maksymiw; H Keddie, B Fry, O Griffiths.

Replacements: R Lawrence, J Reynolds for Harris (60), A Jarvis for Fairbrother (67), M Screech for Owen (52), B Carter for Maksymiw (53), D Baker for Fry (52), G Bertranou for Williams (60), N Tompkins for J Davies (52).

ULSTER: J Stockdale; C Gilroy, S Moore, S McCloskey, R Lyttle; M Lowry, A Mathewson; E O’Sullivan, J Andrew, R Kane; A O’Connor, K Treadwell; D McCann, S Reidy, N Timoney.

Replacements: B Roberts for Andrew (57), C Reid for O’Sullivan (67), G Milasinovich for Kane (54), C Izuchukwu for Treadwell (62), M Rea for McCann (58), D Shanahan for Mathewson (62), I Madigan for Lowry (75), E McIlroy for Gilroy (48) Referee: Adam Jones (WRU)