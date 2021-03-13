'He takes the hard yards': Praise for CJ Stander ahead of 50th cap

CJ Stander’s performance statistics tell their own story of his ongoing contribution to Ireland’s cause but as far as Andy Farrell is concerned, that presents only a fraction of what makes the back-rower such an important part of his squad.

The head coach has handed the 30-year-old his 50th cap for tomorrow’s Guinness Six Nations visit to Scotland.

Stander will start at No 8 and as the championship’s top carrier after three rounds. He has made 47 so far, nine more than any other player in the tournament and given the amount of faith his team-mates show in him to get them on the front foot, it would be no surprise if he finishes 2021 back on top of the heap, as he was in 2017, 2018 and 2020.

Stander made his debut having qualified for Ireland through the residency rules after three years at Munster following a move from the Bulls.

It came under Joe Schmidt against Wales in 2016 and he toured with the British and Irish Lions to New Zealand the following year, coming off the bench in the final Test to help draw the series, and his try against Italy in round three was his 12th for Ireland. His consistency in both the red of his province and green of his adopted country is admirable and has been coveted by a host of European clubs who no doubt have been keeping a close eye on the current round of IRFU contract negotiations.

Stander’s current three-year deal expires this summer and there is speculation this could be his last season in Ireland but if the love shown to him by supporters and head coaches alike is in any way reciprocated, then Stander should be a part of the Irish Rugby family for another while yet.

Farrell led the love-in yesterday when asked what the South African-born forward brought to his Ireland camp.

“It’s a difficult one to put into words because I couldn’t say enough about the bloke,” the Ireland boss said of Stander.

“He is the most genuine bloke that you would ever meet. He is as honest as the day is long and I suppose that’s what shows in his performance.

“How he acts on a daily basis and genuinely cares for people is exactly how he plays for the team.

He’s a team-first man that takes the hard yards and puts himself into difficult situations where others may shy away from time to time.

“If anything needs doing as far as tough yards, he’s the one to put his hand up. I’m thoroughly delighted for CJ to get his 50th cap this week and I’ve no doubt he’ll have a great game on the back of that.”