Andy Farrell content Ireland in right mindset to tackle strutting Scotland

After all the rough and tumble of the first three rounds, Ireland will run out at Murrayfield tomorrow and into a game that feels like a real litmus test of their progress under Andy Farrell.

The narrative of this 2021 Guinness Six Nations is well worn but worth a quick recap: A narrow opening-round defeat in Wales on the back of Peter O’Mahony’s early red card, the step back in performance levels from 15 men at home in their loss to France, and then something of a rebirth in more ways than one as the least experienced starting line-up of the championship so far gave glimpses of a potentially glittering and exciting future in putting Italy to the sword in Rome.

So it is to Murrayfield that the head coach now takes his squad, with confidence restored after that shaky start, and in the belief that two wins from the final two rounds, with England coming to Dublin next Saturday, are well within their capabilities.

The emphasis since their return from Italy, and relayed over the course of several player and coach interviews from the Irish camp these past eight days, has been on the need for Ireland to kick on from here, against tougher opposition, armed with the courage to play outside of their shells in order to get the best out of themselves and each other.

Farrell believes attitude will be everything against a Scottish side buoyed by their first victory at Twickenham since 1983 last month in round one and unbowed by their own narrow defeat with 14 men to Wales on home soil.

Ireland got it wrong on a similar day at Murrayfield four years ago, the late arrival of the team bus at the stadium seized upon by Farrell’s predecessor Joe Schmidt as a contributor to the slow start which saw a rampant Scotland score three tries in the first 28 minutes before holding on for a 27-22 win.

The current boss was reminded of that yesterday after he announced his team for tomorrow and said: “Ah, yeah, there’s no excuses as far as that’s concerned. We need to make sure we turn up with the right attitude. If you don’t, you get burnt. It’s as simple as that.

When you turn up against a very good side, with how Scotland are playing at this moment in time, with anything but the right attitude there’s no doubt you’re gonna come away with a loss.

“From what I’ve seen so far this week, and hopefully we’ll keep building that, we’ll be ready for kick-off time.”

Farrell has been encouraged by the attitude shown so far and the attacking intent and creativity they showed against the Italians two weeks ago, adding: “I’ve seen us grow, I’ve certainly seen us grow.

“Obviously the first performance was a difficult one to judge although the intent was there against Wales, and then you look forward to the last performance, there’s some real good intent in our play.

“We respected the game in the right manner. Our attitude was spot on and I’ve seen that grow over the last couple of weeks and we’re hoping to go out in these last two games and show exactly what our potential looks like.”

Scotland will have something to say about that. Seldom shy about keeping their confidence under wraps, their victory at Twickenham has now given them a legitimate platform to strut, further endorsing Farrell’s call for an assertive Ireland performance.

Abrasive

With an abrasive forward pack delivering quick ball to a crackerjack half-back pairing of Ali Price and Finn Russell and an incisive counter-attacking back-three spearheaded by captain and full-back Stuart Hogg, Ireland will have to be intuitive and accurate both at the breakdown and in their exit-plays.

“Like any game with top-class backs that are quite quick and dynamic in how they want to play the game, control the unpredictability etc, you have got to control the game up front, haven’t you? There is no doubt about that,” Farrell said.

“Those two players (Russell and Hogg), they will either play with their dinner suit or not because of the speed of ball that they’ll require to be able to play into space.

It’s up to us to make sure that we slow that ball down to them so that we can put some pressure on them ourselves.

Ireland will also need discipline. Both sides are without players serving suspensions as a result of World Rugby’s justified clampdown on foul play that leads to head injuries and just as England have brought in Wayne Barnes and Matthew Carley for training sessions to improve their high penalty counts in games, Farrell has continued to enlist Irish referees to remind his players of their obligations.

“We’ve had Andrew Brace in with us this week. We have an Irish ref in with us every week. So you want to make sure that we are as disciplined as we possibly can.

“It’s something that we constantly review, even the stuff that doesn’t get picked up by the referees, something that we bring up within ourselves because it is a big part of our game, you know, making sure that the opposition don’t get the access they are craving.”

Stopping Scotland playing with discipline and accuracy, while creating opportunities of their own to hurt strong opposition on their own patch. It is the balance Ireland must find at Murrayfield tomorrow and with the right mindset, it will be enough to continue their upward trend.