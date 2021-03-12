Farrell focusing on Scotland's actions rather than their words

Andy Farrell has declared that Scott Cummins’ claim that Ireland have not changed much in recent times is “irrelevant” ahead of his side’s Six Nations meeting with Scotland in Murrayfield on Sunday.

The Glasgow Warriors lock didn’t actually throw much shade Ireland’s way when he made the point that the weekend’s visitors still lean on a lot of familiar faces and play a game that prioritises a copious amount of possession.

Cummings didn’t use the word ‘predictable’ to describe the 2018 Grand Slam champions but this was the way his words were framed when Farrell was asked for a reaction shortly after naming his side and squad of 23 on Friday afternoon.

“They can say whatever they want, it’s irrelevant for us,” said the Ireland head coach. “What I know is that we’re right up for this game. We know how difficult it is going to be going up to Murrayfield but we’re brimming for a top performance come Sunday afternoon.”

The side chosen produced two main talking points. The first was the decision to pick Jamison Gibson-Park ahead of Conor Murray who is on the bench after five weeks out with injury and it was this layoff and Gibson-Park’s displays lately that swung it, said Farrell.

“What does he bring? He brings tempo and a little bit of off-the-cuff type feel to the game,” he said of the Leinster player who has adapted quickly to the Test arena having only made his debut last autumn.

“He plays what’s in front of him and he is dynamic, he has good footwork and he can ask questions of any type of defence. And his game control is pretty good on the back of that so it is a nice package to have.”

His reasoning for going with Rob Herring at hooker rather than the younger and more dynamic Rónan Kelleher, who makes the bench, was framed in the context of the attributes the 30-year Ulster player brings to the field.

"Rob is a great player for us. He's a big leader in the pack as far as setpiece in concerned. He is very accurate in that regard. His workrate goes unseen quite a bit as well as far as his line running and his numbers as far as rucking is concerned.

“He's an important part of our pack and he's going to lead us straight from the start. Then you look at what we've got on the bench, we've got a strong, dynamic bench that is hopefully going to pay off for us towards the end of the game."

Competition for places, he said, is at a premium.

In Scotland they face a side bristling with the confidence of that opening win away to England and one that seems to have been only barely dented by the loss against Wales when they had been in such a commanding position.

It appears to be a different opponent to the one that has surrendered so meekly to Ireland so often in the recent past and whose last meeting with this weekend’s opposition was another disappointing loss, this time in the Autumn Nations Cup.

“Their strength is their belief,” Farrell explained. “They one hundred per cent believe they are on an upward curve and rightly so because we have seen some really good performances from them. We always find it difficult against Scotland and we are always quite proud of any victory against the Scots.

"Gregor [Townsend] is a great coach and they have some great players as well. What was it, 19-12 the last time we played against them [in the Six Nations]? it always tends to be close. We were pretty pleased with that victory.

“Was it a surprise to us that they went to Twickenham and came away with that victory? Within that game they grew their belief, didn't they? They have some key players back as well. They have always been a tough old side to beat and it will be no different for us on Sunday."

The weather forecast suggests wind and rain for Sunday but Farrell seems to think that conditions won't be quite as bad as feared.

"We will expect the unexpected, like we always do over in Edinburgh. It could be a little bit windy but we're hoping the conditions could be good because both teams will want to play some rugby."