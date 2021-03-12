Stockdale in for Ulster, Connacht try out fringe players

Connacht coach Andy Friend believes their remaining PRO14 games at home to Edinburgh on Saturday evening (7.35pm) and away to Scarlets on Monday week are a glorious opportunity for fringe players to impress.

He has nine changes to the side which lost to Munster last weekend with the impressive back five player Cian Prendergast poised for his first start after signing a professional contract for next season.

Another academy player Sean O’Brien will also make his first start in the centre while Oran McNulty, among the 21 contract announcements made this week, set for his debut off the bench.

“We want to win but it’s also an opportunity to see players who haven’t had a lot of chances to put the jersey on this season,” said Friend.

“It is a platform for these individuals. I see these last two games as a chance when we really haven’t had a lot of rugby to give people some game-time.

Meanwhile, Jacob Stockdale is at full-back for Ulster in tomorrow night’s PRO14 game against the Dragons in the Principality Stadium (7.35pm).

After being called into the Ireland squad ahead of Sunday’s Six Nations game with Scotland, Stockdale has been released back to his province for this weekend. He moves from the left wing, where he played in last weekend’s defeat by Leinster, to take the number 15 jersey.

Ulster make seven changes from the loss to Leinster which ended their hopes of making the PRO14 final including four in the backs.

Craig Gilroy replaces Robert Baloucoune, Stewart Moore is at centre in place of James Hume and Alby Mathewson replaces John Cooney at scrum half.

Michael Lowry moves from fullback to fly-half with Rob Lyttle coming into a rejigged backline on the wing.

Ross Kane, David McCann and Sean Reidy replace Tom O’Toole, Jordi Murphy and Marcell Coetzee.

Connacht (v Edinburgh): A Wootton; B O’Donnell, S O’Brien, T Daly, M Healy; J Carty, K Marmion; D Buckley, S Delahunt, J Aungier; N Murray, G Thornbury; C Prendergast, J Butler, E Masterson. Replacements: J Murphy, J Duggan, C Kenny, A Papali’i, C Oliver, C Blade, C Fitzgerald, O McNulty.

Ulster (v Dragons): J Stockdale; C Gilroy, S Moore, S McCloskey, R Lyttle; M Lowry, A Mathewson; E O’Sullivan, J Andrew, R Kane; A O’Connor, K Treadwell; D McCann, S Reidy, N Timoney Replacements: B Roberts, C Reid, G Milasinovich, C Izuchukwu, M Rea, D Shanahan, I Madigan, E McIlroy