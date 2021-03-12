Stockdale in for Ulster, Connacht try out fringe players

Jacob Stockdale has been released back to his province for this weekend
Stockdale in for Ulster, Connacht try out fringe players

File photo dated 24-10-2020 of Ireland's Jacob Stockdale  Picture: Brian Lawless/PA Wire.

Fri, 12 Mar, 2021 - 12:35
John Fallon

Connacht coach Andy Friend believes their remaining PRO14 games at home to Edinburgh on Saturday evening (7.35pm) and away to Scarlets on Monday week are a glorious opportunity for fringe players to impress.

He has nine changes to the side which lost to Munster last weekend with the impressive back five player Cian Prendergast poised for his first start after signing a professional contract for next season.

Another academy player Sean O’Brien will also make his first start in the centre while Oran McNulty, among the 21 contract announcements made this week, set for his debut off the bench.

“We want to win but it’s also an opportunity to see players who haven’t had a lot of chances to put the jersey on this season,” said Friend.

“It is a platform for these individuals. I see these last two games as a chance when we really haven’t had a lot of rugby to give people some game-time.

Meanwhile, Jacob Stockdale is at full-back for Ulster in tomorrow night’s PRO14 game against the Dragons in the Principality Stadium (7.35pm).

After being called into the Ireland squad ahead of Sunday’s Six Nations game with Scotland, Stockdale has been released back to his province for this weekend. He moves from the left wing, where he played in last weekend’s defeat by Leinster, to take the number 15 jersey.

Ulster make seven changes from the loss to Leinster which ended their hopes of making the PRO14 final including four in the backs.

Craig Gilroy replaces Robert Baloucoune, Stewart Moore is at centre in place of James Hume and Alby Mathewson replaces John Cooney at scrum half.

Michael Lowry moves from fullback to fly-half with Rob Lyttle coming into a rejigged backline on the wing.

Ross Kane, David McCann and Sean Reidy replace Tom O’Toole, Jordi Murphy and Marcell Coetzee.

Connacht (v Edinburgh): A Wootton; B O’Donnell, S O’Brien, T Daly, M Healy; J Carty, K Marmion; D Buckley, S Delahunt, J Aungier; N Murray, G Thornbury; C Prendergast, J Butler, E Masterson. Replacements: J Murphy, J Duggan, C Kenny, A Papali’i, C Oliver, C Blade, C Fitzgerald, O McNulty.

Ulster (v Dragons): J Stockdale; C Gilroy, S Moore, S McCloskey, R Lyttle; M Lowry, A Mathewson; E O’Sullivan, J Andrew, R Kane; A O’Connor, K Treadwell; D McCann, S Reidy, N Timoney Replacements: B Roberts, C Reid, G Milasinovich, C Izuchukwu, M Rea, D Shanahan, I Madigan, E McIlroy

More in this section

Alex Wootton on his way to scoring a try 20/2/2021 Alex Wootton one of 21 players to sign new contracts with Connacht
Iain Henderson 24/2/2021 Iain Henderson: Covid uncertainty has helped players 'spooked' by Lions talk
Joey Carbery 9/3/2021 Munster hand Joey Carbery first start on comeback trail
#connacht rugby#ulster rugby
Keith Earls scores a try 27/2/2021

Three changes for Ireland's Scotland mission

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up