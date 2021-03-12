The view from Scotland: Gnawing doubt about an 80-minute performance remains

We hear that the natives are getting restless across in Ireland at the general direction of travel of the national rugby team.

We recognise that losing the first two rounds of this year’s championship represents their worst start to a Six Nations since 1998, and that their most recent ‘golden generation’ of players seem to have reached the end of the road.

We appreciate that just as one swallow does not make a summer, neither does scoring 48-points against Italy constitute evidence of a revival. We understand all the frustration and anxiety, but over here in Scotland we can’t help thinking: ‘Oh, to have the problems of our Celtic cousins’.

Scotland will go into Sunday's clash against Ireland at Murrayfield in an optimistic frame of mind — and perhaps with better cause than on those previous occasions of the recent past when we’ve ended up being washed away by a green tide. After all, the team now has a robust game-plan founded on a sensible balance between pragmatism and flair, and there are more genuine international quality players in the squad than we have seen since the early 1990s, despite the current absence of Zander Fagerson, Fraser Brown, Stuart McInally, Adam Hastings and Cameron Redpath.

Yet, that gnawing doubt about Scotland’s ability to hold it together for the 80-minutes, week-upon-week, remains.

Despite their current problems, Ireland will bring an intensity and physicality which overwhelmed Scotland at both the 2019 World Cup and last Autumn. They have played like that for so long now it has become part of their DNA. In Scotland, we don’t yet have that winners’ mentality.

Our away win at crowd-less Twickenham in round one was an excellent performance and historic result, even if we must acknowledge that the opponents were not all they were cracked up to be pre-tournament. And the first 35-minutes of the Wales game weren’t too shabby either with Gregor Townsend’s side racing into a 17-3 lead. But then some of the old failings reared their head again. We had all seen this movie before.

Cheap penalties allowed their opponents back into it with a Louis Rees-Zammit try just before the break. Then, midway through the second half, Zander Fagerson tucked his arm as he cleared out a ruck, his shoulder glanced Wynn Jones’ head prompting a harsh but fair red card, and Wales rumbled over the whitewash to take the lead in the next play. In fairness, Scotland rallied and pushed hard to salvage a win at the end, but it was too little too late.

Ireland's response

When Ireland lost Peter O’Mahony for a similar crime after 14 minutes of their clash against Wales a week earlier, they tightened things up, hogged possession, squeezed penalties and picked up points where they could, to lead 13-6 after 47 minutes. A two-try flurry saw Wales home but, boy, did Ireland make them work for it.

The final outcome might have been the same, but the contrast between Ireland’s doggedness against Scotland’s familiar surrender of the initiative demonstrates the gulf in psychology which still exists between these two teams.

The Scotland squad has used every media appearance since that Wales loss to tell us what a tight group they are, how much they enjoy each other’s company, and seem to be suggesting that this will be a key to future success. It is hard to escape the feeling that they might be better served by a bit more edge in the squad. Nice guys tend to come last.

When Eddie O’Sullivan called Scotland delusional after the game in Dublin last December for continually talking up their chances then imploding, it felt like a cheap shot — and the best cheap shots always have a ring of truth about them.

Scotland can win this weekend if Finn Russell has one of his good days (or not one of his bad days, at least), if Stuart Hogg carries on his fine recent form, if the scrum stacks up without Fagerson as the anchor, if the speed and intelligence of the back-row can match Irish bulk, and if the team can maintain its collective focus throughout the full 80 minutes.

Looking beyond that, however, there is no reason to believe that a win at Murrayfield could herald a longer-terms reversal in the rugby fortunes of these two nations.

Of course, we don’t know how CVC’s millions will shift the dynamic of the sport, but a rising tide tends to lift all boats, and Scotland has an awful lot of catching up to do in terms of infrastructure and development pathways.

Having only two pro sides means a very narrow funnel leading into the international team, which has left Edinburgh and Glasgow Warriors exposed this season when they have both had to battle through the Autumn and Six Nations Test windows with at least a dozen of their best players unavailable.

Next generation

It could have been an opportunity to bring through the next generation of players, but the solution has become to sign more players who are not Scottish qualified and therefore not going to be called up. And that’s not just my cynical interpretation, it has been the stated policy of both head coaches when unveiling South African, Australian, Kiwi and Argentinean recruits in recent weeks.

After two-and-a-half years as a full-time member of the academy, Ross Thompson finally got his chance in the Glasgow Warriors No 10 jersey in January.

He has some learning to do but has kicked his goals and generally looked the part in his five games so far, to earn a full-time contract for next season.

Duncan Weir is coming back to Glasgow in the summer, Pete Horne is also able to play stand-off if required, and Irish veteran Ian Keatley has said he wouldn’t mind hanging around in a player/mentor role, so why on earth did Danny Wilson sign a 24-year-old Argentinean international in that position this week?

Over at Edinburgh, Rory Darge and Conor Boyle have long been regarding as coming men in the back-row, but the pair have managed a grand total of 52 minutes (all off the bench) between them this season.

Scotland’s academy set-up continues to throw up handfuls of players per season who might be able to cut it in the pro game, but nowhere near enough to sustain two professional sides, never mind four — and those who are coming through are not getting a fair crack of the whip.

Little wonder 50% (17 of the 34) of the players in Scotland’s training camp this week are the products of other countries, compared to only 16% (six of the 36 players) in the Irish squad.

There is nothing wrong with patching up gaps and adding quality in key areas but relying on overseas players in this way is storing up big problems down the line. It is a formula for short-term survival, not long-term success.

Meanwhile, there is concern in Ireland about the age profile of the 13 Irish players on central contracts. Well, we don’t have central contracts in Scotland, we just wave our top boys off to England and France.

To be fair, this has been a pretty positive thing for the current Scotland squad, with Russell, Hogg and Jonny Gray all having taken their games to the next level since leaving Glasgow Warriors — but what chance does that leave the pro teams of being truly competitive at the top of the European game.

In 11 games played by Scotland’s two pro teams against the four Irish provinces this season, the score is 11-0 to the Irish. It would be nice to even that up a little bit this weekend — but doing so will only be cosmetic.