Harry Byrne returns from injury for Leinster's latest Italian trip

Harry Byrne hasn’t had much luck in trying to live up to his grand billing in recent months but the Leinster out-half will have a chance to change that when he starts for Leinster against Zebre at the Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi tomorrow evening.

The 21-year old has been tagged as the next big thing in terms of Irish tens but a starting European debut against Northampton in December was nixed by injury in the warm-up and he suffered a head injury 34 minutes into the win against Glasgow late last month.

That saw him sit out last weekend’s defeat of Ulster in Belfast when older brother Ross took the reins but the younger sibling is back now and he will be a part of a side that is sprinkled with youth and inexperience.

Alex Soroka makes his full debut having featured off the bench in that game against Glasgow, Seán O’Brien and Tim Corkery could make debuts as replacements and there are five others in the matchday 23 whose appearances remain in single digits.

It’s a luxury Leinster have always had, flooding their ranks with blue-chip apprentices whilst their front-liners are otherwise engaged on Six Nations duties, and their room to manoeuvre is all the greater now that they have already qualified for the Guinness PRO14 final.

The defeat of Ulster last time out confirmed their presence in the Grand Final against Munster later this month and, with Ireland facing England the month before and a Champions Cup quarter-final the far side, there are places up for grabs here.

Tomorrow’s crew will again be led by captain Luke McGrath while Dave Kearney and Ross Molony add extra nous to the XV. Devin Toner, James Tracy and Michael Bent make for another well-worn trio capable of supporting off the bench.

Toner will likely clock in for a 260th Leinster cap which would leave him just one off the club record set up by Gordon D’Arcy and with two games to go this season – against Ospreys and Munster – in which to claim sole rights to the honour.

LEINSTER: M O’Reilly; C Kelleher, J O’Brien, R O’Loughlin, D Kearney; H Byrne, L McGrath; P Dooley, D Sheehan, T Clarkson; R Molony, J Dunne; J Murphy, S Penny, A Soroka.