Mike Haley: Healthy competition pushing Munster in the right direction

Mike Haley would play every minute of every game if he could but the in-form Munster full-back believes the intense competition for his place on Johann van Graan’s teamsheet is helping him find his best form.

Munster look set to rotate their starting line-up over the next two weeks, starting with tomorrow night’s visit of Scarlets to Thomond Park, as head coach van Graan deliberates on his best XV to start March 27’s Guinness PRO14 final against defending champions Leinster.

Haley, 26, certainly seems as closed to nailed on to the number 15 shirt as is possible given his flying form this season, capped with an excellent, try-scoring performance in the 20-17 derby win over Connacht in Limerick last Friday which secured top spot in Conference B with two games to spare.

Yet the 2018 signing from Sale Sharks, who last week extended his stay in Munster for another two years to June 2023, believes he will be kept on his toes in the remaining regular-season games, particularly with Shane Daly back from Ireland duty and former Saracens back-three player Matt Gallagher fit again after almost four months out with a shoulder injury.

Keeping active with involvement against both Scarlets and Benetton seven days later would be the ideal in that regard and Haley said: “I just want to build on each week. I really enjoyed playing on the weekend and I want to go again this weekend, really enjoy playing, and try and make something happen, however that happens.

“But it’s completely up to Johann. I imagine he will change teams around a little bit, but I’m not in those conversations, so I’ll just be there if he asks me to play.”

Of the fierce competition within the squad, Haley, capped once by Ireland in a 2019 World Cup warm-up against Italy, said: “I think that’s something that has pushed us into the right direction. I mean, if you look throughout the 15, there’s competition at every single place. There isn’t a jersey that you could say is out-and-out somebody’s.

“And that’s what is probably pushing this team to be as good as it is at the moment, and I’d say without that competition there might be a bit of lackadaisical behaviour or people not pushing themselves as hard as they can in training or in the gym every day.

“And that’s definitely something that is making me play the best I can, I would say.”

Haley is certainly thriving as a result. He made the most metres in the PRO14 last weekend, many of the 120 he covered coming in a fantastic solo score, rising to collect a high ball in traffic on his own 10-metre line, fending off Connacht hooker Dave Heffernan, chipping over opposite number Tiernan O’Halloran and then eluding a chasing Paul Boyle to gather the bouncing ball off his shins and claim a crucial try.

It neatly encapsulated why Haley is in the best form of his Munster career.

“Looking back on it, it looks like I had a lot of time to think, but it happens in a split-second. It was almost like, I caught the ball, juggled it a little bit, regathered it, guy (Heffernan) was in front of me, just tried to get away from him, give myself as much distance, and it just seemed to open up into the field, so I tried not to panic.

“Then yeah, just chip it over and it literally was a moment, a second, and it was done, or in my mind anyway. Then looking back at it, it was a bit longer.

“It was definitely satisfying to pull something like that off.”