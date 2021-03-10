Johnny Sexton more than happy to take it one-year contract at a time

Johnny Sexton could only chuckle when asked if he would have preferred a two-year deal from the IRFU this time around.

"No,” he said with a chuckle. The Ireland captain is accustomed to questions about his future at this stage but he had always declared a willingness to take things year by year at this advanced stage of his career. Signing a one-year contract sat seamlessly with that at the age of 35.

"It was done in the right way,” he said this morning. “With all the Covid things it didn’t start (to be addressed at the usual time). It was agreed pretty quickly. Once you get to the age I’m at, most guys in their mid-30s go ‘one year, see how you feel this time next year, see how you feel, how you’re performing, how the body’s holding up, how the mind’s holding up’.

“That’s really it. I always knew it was a one-year-at-a-time job when I got to this stage. So, delighted to continue the journey for another year and still very hungry to try and achieve success with Leinster and Ireland. Once my team-mates know that, they see it every day on the training pitch, that’s all that matters to me.”

Paul O’Connell can attest to that. Ireland’s forwards coach said yesterday that Sexton’s hunger and intensity continues to inspire those around him and that focus on the here and now continues to override any thoughts of long-term paperwork.

“I don’t think I’m motivated by a contract,” he added. “I’m motivated by trying to achieve things with these teams. To try and win things.

I’m very driven to try and finish this campaign on a high and then go back to Leinster, try to have a successful end to the season.

Then think about next year when summertime rolls around and you have some time to reflect and see where you are.

“Very short-term focus at the moment.”

If there is anything beyond this Sunday’s Six Nations game against Scotland claiming some thoughts then it is Leinster’s usual two-front campaign in the PRO14 and Europe and the prospect of a Lions tour come the summer, regardless of where that may be held.

Scotland are expected to contribute a larger chunk of players than has been the case for the last few decades but the number of touted Irish ‘tourists’ is down on recent times and Sexton is happy to concede that this last two games of the Championship can help change that.

“It’s not at the forefront of our thoughts because even if it wasn’t a Lions year we would still be going out to win the game and to put our best foot forward. But obviously at the back of your mind the next two are very important games in terms of those Lions selections.

“It will help the Irish cause if we can pick up a couple of wins. It will help get some more numbers on the plane and that’s ultimately what we want, isn’t it?

We want to get as many Irish people on that trip as possible so it’s definitely in the back of our minds somewhere.

The Scots seem well set to frustrate those ambitions.

Sexton was happy to praise Finn Russell’s ‘full box of tricks’, his opposite number's threat close to the defensive line, the kicking game and the wider array of threats posed by Gregor Townsend’s side.

O’Connell described this as the best Scottish outfit he will have faced in his time as a player or coach. That’s 20 years of back story so it says something about how poor Scotland have been at times and how good they are right now.

“The way they started the campaign, winning away to England was very impressive in the poor conditions,” said Sexton. “They managed the game very well. It’s not an easy place to go and play well, dominate field position, and they had real good patches in that game and could have arguably won by more.

“Very unlucky against Wales to go down to 14 and then to fight back the way they did and in their camp they probably think they gave away a soft try. The break away at the end… but for that tap tackle they would be going for a Triple Crown against us.

“Paulie is right. They are going well and they will fancy their chances. They will feel that maybe they should have beaten us the last two times they played us and they have improved a lot since then so I am sure that they will be full of confidence and we have massive respect for them. A really well-coached side too.”

Both have lost to Wales but Ireland have compounded that defeat with another to France in Dublin and it is Scotland who seem to have the greater momentum even if Andy Farrell’s men seem to have taken encouragement from their win last time out in Rome.

Swatting aside the Azzurri on a balmy spring day in the Italian capital is one thing. Grappling with the Scots at what is likely to be a wild if empty Murrayfield is quite another and Sexton is prepared for the change in scenery and quality of opposition.

“There was no wind or rain, it was a dry ball, so that is a big factor in how you play,” he said of the round three canter against Italy. “Against Wales we showed some very good stuff with 14 men and it is very hard to do that. I don’t think I’ve ever hit so many rucks in my life as I did in that game but it is all hands on deck and it’s where can you fill in.

“Against France it is a different game, it is a greasy ball, tough conditions for the guys, so it could be tough conditions again this Sunday in Edinburgh. By the looks of it, it is going to be wet and windy so we might not see that game. It could be back to rolling the sleeves up and that’s okay as well.”