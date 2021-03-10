Paul O'Connell: The longer 'inspirational' Johnny Sexton can continue on the better

Paul O’Connell maintains Jonathan Sexton’s sheer drive and intensity continues to serve as an inspiration to his Ireland teammates.

The pair played together for their country prior to O’Connell’s retirement due to an injury suffered at the 2015 World Cup. Now Ireland’s forwards coach, O’Connell has been impressed with his old teammate’s hunger at the ripe old age of 35.

“He can be cranky at times but by and large he makes people feel good,” he said of Sexton who just recently put pen to paper on a new one-year contract that will take him through to the summer of next year.

“The intensity that he brings to training, that he brings to meetings, that he brings to any conversation, it’s inspiring for players to see how much it still means to him, how much responsibility he’s willing to take.”

O’Connell is only in his current role two months but he has made the most of Sexton’s rugby brain by sitting down for conversations with a captain whose willingness to take responsibility on and off the pitch he has also described as invaluable.

“He’s great value for any team and the longer he can stay playing the better for the development of other out-halves and the better it is for Ireland and Leinster,” said O’Connell ahead of Sunday’s Six Nations tie away to Scotland.

Tadhg Beirne’s imprint with Ireland is considerably lighter than Sexton’s but the Munster forward now has 20 caps to his credit after a belated start to his international career and he has been exceptional across Ireland’s three Championship games so far.

O’Connell first crossed paths with Beirne when the latter was serving as an extra for a TV ad he was appearing in but the Kildare man has impressed his new boss with his footwork and smarts regardless of whether he has played in the second row or the back row.

“He may not run over people but he runs great lines which allows him to get through gaps and obviously his ruck pressure was incredible. In the Scarlets, he seemed to spend the whole game searching for poaches, which they were very happy for him to do.

“He has probably had to tweak that a little bit in that he has to stay in the defensive line a little bit more, but he’s great at picking the right time and picking those opportunities to have a crack at the ruck. He is one of the best I have ever seen at it.”

Beirne’s lack of size and bulk has long been held against him in terms of his suitability for a role as a Test lock but O’Connell was all about what he can do with maul defence, eye for a gap and laid-back approach all highlighted as positives.

“He has been a brilliant signing for Munster,” he explained. “I’ve enjoyed watching him and I’ve enjoyed his development since he has come from Munster because they have obviously asked him to change.

“His instinct is to get in behind the defensive line and go for poaches.

“They have asked him to tweak that a little bit while not losing what is a big strength of his so he’s been very impressive in his ability to go from second row to six. It’s a big asset for any team as well.”