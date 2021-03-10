Champions Cup dreams won’t sidetrack Stephen Larkham from Munster's final date with Leinster

The buzz of European knockout rugby was short-lived at Munster yesterday after they were drawn at home to Toulouse for the Champions Cup Round of 16, with Stephen Larkham insisting the French league leaders will have to wait their turn for his attention.

Such is life at the province right now. Despite missing out on the knockout rounds last season after a difficult debut Champions Cup pool campaign for the incoming attack coach, Larkham was keeping his powder dry yesterday as he learned his resurgent side had been handed a home tie against the four-time European champions in the revised format of the Covid-hit tournament.

The Australian’s reticence was understandable given Munster’s Guinness PRO14 final date against Leinster seven days earlier. Munster’s return to the knockout rounds after a season away was never going to be low-key and a home draw against the Top 14 leaders, Antoine Dupont, Romain Ntamack, Cheslin Kolbe and all, underlined just what was missed last season.

Yet while Larkham admitted there was a buzz when the news of Munster’s European opponents on the weekend of April 2-4 filtered through from Lausanne, Switzerland, he insisted the focus remained on a first final in four years when the men in red travel to Dublin for the PRO14 final the prior Saturday, March 27 in search of a first trophy since 2011.

Having secured their place in the league decider last Friday with a scrappy win over Connacht, Munster have two more regular-season games to gather momentum ahead of their latest dust-up with defending champions Leinster, the side that beat them in the previous three PRO14 semi-finals and in their last five meetings.

Leo Cullen’s men booked their ticket to a fourth consecutive final on Saturday and the four-time European champions learned yesterday they will be welcoming three-time winners Toulon to Dublin for the round of 16 the following week.

Both they and Munster were drawn away for their potential quarter-finals, Leinster at the winners of defending champions Exeter Chiefs and Lyon while Munster will go to either Wasps or Clermont Auvergne should they reach the last-eight.

For Larkham, though, this Friday’s visit of Scarlets to Thomond Park and preparing for the PRO14 final are Munster’s main objectives.

He had admitted Toulouse were a team he had not spent any time watching this season and said: “I’ll definitely have to do my homework.”

“We’re not going past the final at this stage,” Larkham added yesterday of potential selection issues in the coming weeks. “It will literally be put everything into the final and we’ll move onto the next week after that.

“We’re prepping everything for that final and they’ll be no focus from coaches on the rounds after that until final’s finished.

“I guess we can’t slip up now. We have certainly secured our spot and it’s comfortable to be in that situation. But we’ve prided ourselves on winning games this year, winning close games and we want that to continue.

“We want to make sure we are continuing to build a winning culture. It is very important for us over these next two games to get a win on the board. Obviously there is a lot of process that we are really focused on and that’s the end result, but we are not taking these things lightly.

“We are not going to rest now between now and the final. We are still going to put good displays out there. There are a few things that we want to work on from the game at the weekend. Certain aspects of the game weren’t up to scratch.

“I think we felt that we didn’t have many opportunities with the ball in hadn’t but that’s certainly an area that we’ll want to improve over the next couple of weeks before we get to the final.”

Both Leinster and Toulon are in different spaces now since their last meetings at the pool stage in December 2015 when the French side, then reigning champions, won both back-to-back games. Cullen has since guided his team out of some mid-decade doldrums to win their fourth European crown in 2018 and three PRO14 titles in a row, a fact not lost on Toulon head coach Patrice Collazo.

“Leinster are a reference team on the European stage,” Collazo said. “The Irish are four-time European champions, and are one of the favourites every season.

“Their team is mainly made up of internationals, so a big challenge awaits us. With or without a crowd, it will be a difficult trip. It’s a huge challenge for both the players and the staff.”

Connacht and Ulster’s disappointing Champions Cup campaigns saw them drop to the Challenge Cup and the draw handed each of them away trips to England. Connacht will go to Leicester Tigers with Ulster facing Harlequins in south-west London.

Connacht got a home draw for the quarters should they progress, against the winner of Ospreys v Newcastle but Ulster will face another away day if they overcome Quins, drawn against either Dragons or Northampton.