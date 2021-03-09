French form guide: Toulouse class of 2021 a force to be reckoned with

Toulouse will travel to face Munster in the Champions Cup last-16, while Toulon meet Leinster in Dublin
The 2021 Toulouse team is a sleeker, sprightlier version, anchored by half-backs Antoine Dupont and a fit-again Romain Ntamack. Picture: INPHO/Billy Stickland

Tue, 09 Mar, 2021 - 20:30
Simon Lewis

TOULOUSE FORM GUIDE

When Toulouse return to Thomond Park next month they should be more potent than on their last two visits to Limerick.

The four-time champions were a shadow of both their past and present when they drew Munster in both the 2014 and 2017 quarter-finals, beaten 47-23 by Rob Penney’s men and then 41-16 by Rassie Erasmus’s side.

Toulouse are a club reborn. Back then it was an ageing team, of Thierry Dusautoir, Jean-Marc Doussain, and Sebastien Bezy, of Census Johnston and Leonardo Ghiraldini.

The 2021 model is a sleeker, sprightlier version, anchored by half-backs Antoine Dupont and a fit-again Romain Ntamack, with Springbok wing Cheslin Kolbe and an all-Test front row of Cyril Baille, Julien Marchand, and Charlie Faumuina. 

They are top of the French Top 14, seven points clear of La Rochelle after 19 games, and have lost just once since October, at Lyon last month without their Six Nations stars while drawing one and winning 11, including the 29-22 victory over Ulster in Belfast in December.

TOULON FORM GUIDE

Three-time Champions Cup winners Toulon have plenty of history with Leinster and all of it good, having won a home quarter-final over the PRO14 champions in 2014 and a semi-final in extra time the following season in Marseille on their march to a hat-trick of titles. 

Drawn together in the same pool in 2015-16, Toulon completed a home and away double at Aviva Stadium with a 20-16 victory.

Most of their galacticos from that era have moved on and Toulon are no longer the force they once were but they lie sixth in the Top 14 with 11 wins from 19 games and still have some serious talent to call upon, including lock Eben Etzebeth, France skipper Charles Ollivon and national squad half-backs Baptiste Serin and Louis Carbonel.

