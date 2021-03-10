Andy Friend certain Rainbow Cup will be played next month

Connacht coach Andy Friend has been assured that the Rainbow Cup will go ahead next month as planned.

But he said no details have been clarified and suggestions that the four South African teams would temporarily move to the northern hemisphere have not been confirmed.

“We keep getting told it will so until we get told it won’t … I believe it will go ahead. That’s what we have been told and that’s what we are preparing for,” said Friend. The competition was announced in December for a tournament to start on April 17 with two pools of eight.

The top side in each section would contest the inaugural Rainbow Cup final on June 19. The Covid-19 pandemic has worsened significantly in South Africa since that announcement leading to fears the competition will be scrapped this season. But Friend is adamant that organisers are keen to press on.

“I was on a call a couple of days ago and they said the Rainbow Cup will be going ahead so until we hear different that’s what we will be planning for,” he added. Connacht have PRO14 games left against Edinburgh and Scarlets before attention turns to the Challenge Cup when they take on Leicester Tigers for the first time in history.

The westerners have only won twice in 27 visits to England and have not been victorious there since defeating Worcester Warriors in December 2009.

“We have broken a few different records this year, some good, some not so good, so if we break another one and crack a win in England then that’s fantastic, I’d be all for that,” added Friend.

“I think it is a brilliant opportunity for us. We started out at the front end of the year in the Champions Cup. As the year has fallen we have moved back into the Challenge Cup. We also now know that we can’t compete for silverware here in this initial period of the PRO14.

“Silverware and podium finishes is where we want to be so we are looking at this Challenge Cup as a real opportunity for us to actually go and win something.”

Meanwhile, the Connacht coach said fans should not be concerned about the lack of announcement on contracts.

“We hope to get something out there very shortly. I do appreciate there is a lot of angst out there about who we have signed. I can say it is positive and something will come out in the not too distant future.

Friend is targeting their remaining PRO14 games as an opportunity to blood some younger players and he is excited by what he sees coming through.

“When we do make some announcements on our signings you will see that there are some exciting young players who we have got coming through.”