Paul O'Connell learning that less can add up to more as a coach

The evidence to date is that Paul O’Connell has already made a positive impact after just two months into his stint as Ireland forwards coach but the Munster legend doesn’t deny that it has been a challenging experience.

Appointed in the first week of the New Year, he has been in camp with Andy Farrell’s management and squad for about a month now as the side navigates the Six Nations campaign and he doesn’t hide how challenging it has been.

“It’s difficult, it’s difficult. It’s very intense. The hours are long. We have very little time as well. You’d love to have more time with the players even during the working week. It’s a constant discussion with Andy in terms of how much time you get with the players.

“But that time restriction is probably what makes you keep things simple. It makes you stick to what is relevant rather than trying to cover off everything. You don’t know what a team is going to do from week to week either. You have to prepare for the unexpected.

“That’s probably the biggest challenge, just trying to get time with the players, try to prepare for the critical few moments in the game rather than trying to cover everything.

Sometimes you have to go into a game knowing you haven’t everything covered off and knowing the players are clever enough to solve problems on the go.

Farrell, he said, has been valuable in ensuring that the reins are kept tight lest too much information flood the field and the players’ minds. It’s something Joe Schmidt was equally hot on during his long stint in charge.

It’s a strange one for a new guy.

O’Connell was appointed precisely because of his encyclopaedic knowledge of the game and of all aspects of forward play so the mantra that less can be more must be hard to square as he rolls his sleeves up and gets to work.

With player safety another consideration, training these days involves a lot more walk-throughs than once was the case and there is the associated fact that player ownership is more prominent now than it ever was before.

“They enjoy talking things through, being challenged and challenging each other,” O’Connell said of the players. “That’s a bit of a challenge for me at times. You want to jump in yourself with the answer a lot.

“I was watching John Fogarty today when the scrums finished. He just stood back and let the players talk for about 60 seconds before he said anything himself because they know how to solve the problems themselves very often.

“And if they don’t, the guy beside them probably does. So it’s about them trying to learn how to do that themselves and then afterwards you can offer an opinion with the benefit of a video.”

He has been suitably impressed with the forwards, from the older lemons right down to the likes of Ryan Baird who has just earned his first cap, but the lineout has given him cause for both joy and for scrutiny.

The consensus is that this setpiece has improved under O’Connell after some of the system errors that pockmarked the Autumn Nations Cup campaign but he is mindful of penalties conceded that have allowed opposing teams back into the game,

Ever the perfectionist.

Ireland are in a good place injury-wise as they approach Sunday’s round four tie away to Scotland. Josh van der Flier is still going through return-to-play protocols after a head injury suffered with Leinster but everyone else trained today.

That’s good. Scotland may have lost to Wales in their last game but their defeat of England on the opening weekend shows that this is a side capable of making this a very long day for any side that visits Murrayfield.

O’Connell has been impressed with how Gregor Townsend has managed to marry an attacking bent with a physical edge, as he did with the best of the Glasgow Warriors teams that he once coached.

“It’s the best Scottish team I’ve ever gone up against as a coach or a player,” he said. “They’re very well coached, very physical and they’ve got some real x-factor players as well: Stuart Hogg, Finn Russell.

“They’re in a very good place and we’re aware of the challenge. We’ve taken confidence from some of the things we’ve done in the last three games. We’ve probably been unlucky in some regards and we haven’t helped ourselves in some regards, probably given sides a leg up when we played them.

“That’s something we can’t do in the next few weeks.

You have to be hard to beat, you can’t give things away to teams and we’ve probably done that a little bit.