Much has changed since for both sides with the draw in Lausanne, Switzerland coming four days after Munster had sealed a first Guinness PRO14 final berth since that very season. Yet Toulouse are a club reborn
Munster buzzing as Champions Cup draw pits them against revitalised Toulouse

Darren Sweetnam of Munster gets away from the Toulouse defence before scoring his side's third try during the 41-16 hammering of the French side in the 2017 Champions Cup quarter-final at Thomond Park. Picture: Diarmuid Greene/Sportsfile

Tue, 09 Mar, 2021 - 14:35
Simon Lewis

No wonder there was a buzz around Munster’s High Performance Centre in Limerick as the Toulouse ball came out of the Champions Cup goldfish bowl in Tuesday's Round of 16 draw.

Munster will once again host the aristocrats, four-time champions whose last visit to Thomond Park came at a low point for the French giants. That was in 2017 at the quarter-final stage and Rassie Erasmus’s side put Toulouse to the sword 41-16.

Much has changed since for both sides with the draw in Lausanne, Switzerland coming four days after Munster had sealed a first Guinness PRO14 final berth since that very season. Yet Toulouse are a club reborn.

Back then it was an ageing team, of Thierry Dusautoir, Jean-Marc Doussain and Sebastien Bezy, of Census Johnston and Leonardo Ghiraldini.

The 2021 model is a sleeker, sprightlier version, anchored by half-backs Antoine Dupont and Romain Ntamack, with Springbok wing wizard Cheslin Kolbe and an all-Test front row of Cyril Baille, Julien Marchand and Charlie Faumuina. They are currently top of the French league, leading the Top 14 by seven points from Ronan O’Gara’s La Rochelle after 19 games and the reaction of Munster full-back Mike Haley underlined how this meeting on the weekend of April 2-4 is being treated by the Irish province.

"It’s massively exciting,” Haley said on Tuesday. "They're a fantastic team, they're going well but we probably won't be looking into it too much, we've got a lot coming up in the next few weeks.

"But just from hearing it there's a big buzz of excitement around the place.”

Attack coach Stephen Larkham, whose contribution has been a huge factor in Munster’s recent return to contenders for silverware, was a little more guarded in his response, admitting: “I’ll definitely have to do my homework, it’s a team that I haven’t really spent any time on this year but that’ll come down the track.

“Our focus is definitely on Scarlets this weekend. We’re in Tuesday already, we’ve got a game on Friday. There will be a bit of buzz around this draw now this afternoon and maybe tomorrow but we’ve definitely got a strong focus here on Scarlets this weekend first.

“Then over the next couple of weeks, we’ll certainly do our homework so that we’re prepped for that one as well. I think, you know, we’ve done it all season, we don’t want to get ahead of ourselves. We want to make sure that the most important game is the game this weekend.”

