Champions Cup draw: Munster to welcome old foes Toulouse to Thomond Park

The Round of 16 matches will take place on the weekend of 2/3/4 April, with the quarter-finals scheduled for the following weekend.
Champions Cup draw: Munster to welcome old foes Toulouse to Thomond Park

Munster will be at home for the last 16 clash in the Heineken Champions Cup

Tue, 09 Mar, 2021 - 12:51
Joel Slattery

Munster will welcome Toulouse to Thomond Park in the last 16 of the Heineken Champions Cup.

The pair will renew their rivalry in Limerick early next month after they were drawn together in this afternoon's draw.

Munster and Leinster will both be at home in their respective last 16 ties in the Champions Cup after winning both their games before the competition was suspended due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Four-time champions Leinster also have a glamour tie - they face Toulon who have three titles to their name.

Ronan O'Gara's La Rochelle face Gloucester while defending champions Exeter Chiefs meet Lyon for a place in the quarter-final.

The Round of 16 matches will take place on the weekend of 2/3/4 April, with the quarter-finals scheduled for the following weekend.

The exact dates, venues and kick-off times of the Round of 16 matches will be announced shortly, tournament organisers said.

TV coverage of the Champions Cup games will be provided by BT Sport, Virgin Media and Channel 4.

Champions Cup last 16 draw:

Munster v Toulouse

Gloucester v La Rochelle

Wasps v Clermont Auvergne

Exeter v Lyon

Leinster v Toulon

Bordeaux Bègles v Bristol Bears

Racing 92 v Edinburgh

Scarlets v Sale Sharks

More in this section

Matt Gallagher 18/8/2020 Matt Gallagher to return to Munster training after lengthy spell on sidelines
Leinster Rugby Squad Training Leinster prepared to dig deep for PRO14 final against Munster
Jamison Gibson-Park kicks past David Sisi 27/2/2021 Stuart Lancaster: Jamison Gibson-Park ‘believes he is No.1 and should start’
Bundee Aki and Pat Lam 20/12/2020

Challenge Cup draw: Connacht and Ulster both face away trips to Premiership opposition 

READ NOW

Latest

Join us for a special evening of Cheltenham chat on Friday March 12 at 6.30pm with racing legend and Irish Examiner columnist Ruby Walsh, Irish Examiner racing correspondent Tommy Lyons, and former champion jockey and tv presenter Mick Fitzgerald, author of Better than Sex.
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up