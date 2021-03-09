Champions Cup draw: Munster to welcome old foes Toulouse to Thomond Park

Munster will welcome Toulouse to Thomond Park in the last 16 of the Heineken Champions Cup.
The pair will renew their rivalry in Limerick early next month after they were drawn together in this afternoon's draw.
Munster and Leinster will both be at home in their respective last 16 ties in the Champions Cup after winning both their games before the competition was suspended due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Four-time champions Leinster also have a glamour tie - they face Toulon who have three titles to their name.
Ronan O'Gara's La Rochelle face Gloucester while defending champions Exeter Chiefs meet Lyon for a place in the quarter-final.
The Round of 16 matches will take place on the weekend of 2/3/4 April, with the quarter-finals scheduled for the following weekend.
The exact dates, venues and kick-off times of the Round of 16 matches will be announced shortly, tournament organisers said.
TV coverage of the Champions Cup games will be provided by BT Sport, Virgin Media and Channel 4.
Munster v Toulouse
Gloucester v La Rochelle
Wasps v Clermont Auvergne
Exeter v Lyon
Leinster v Toulon
Bordeaux Bègles v Bristol Bears
Racing 92 v Edinburgh
Scarlets v Sale Sharks