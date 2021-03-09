Challenge Cup clash with Leicester Tigers 'exciting' for Connacht, says Denis Buckley

Connacht’s most experienced player Denis Buckley hopes their superb form this season will continue when they travel to Welford Road to face Leicester Tigers for the time in history when they clash in the European Challenge Cup next month.

The prize for the winners is a home quarter-final against either Ospreys or Newcastle Falcons and Buckley, who has chalked up 195 appearances for his native province, said there is no reason why they can’t aim high.

“They are a good side. It would have been nice to have had a home draw but these are the cards we have been dealt. We have two big games in the league, we want to tie down second place, but it is a really exciting game to start building towards next month.

“Our away form has been really good this year, there is no reason why we shouldn’t be looking to win that competition,” said the 31-year old.

Connacht, who have played 126 games in the Challenge Cup, have played every other English Premiership team in Europe but this will be their first clash against Leicester Tigers.

Meanwhile, head coach Andy Friend said that the decision to release scrum-half Stephen Kerins on a four-week loan to Bristol Bears was primarily to give the Sligo native some game-time.

The former Irish U20 international has had to battle injury and when he was available found Kieran Marmion and Caolin Blade available for duty at the Sportsground having not been selected for Ireland, while another former U-20 international Colm Reilly has been pushing strongly for inclusion.

Former Connacht coach Pat Lam has issues at half-back and has brought the 24-year old to Ashton Gate for a month where he will join former colleagues such as John Muldoon, Conor McPhillips, Jake Heenan, Niyi Adeolokun and Peter McCabe.

“Steve and I have been chatting over the past month around the lack of opportunity that young man has had in terms of his rugby. We signed four quality half-backs at the front end of the year, probably with the thought that one of them was going to be involved in the Irish squad and that hasn’t happened so we have had Kieran Marmion and Caolin Blade available for us for most of the season and then Colm Reilly has done well in his little bits of game-time that he has got.

“Steve had an injury and been away for a period of time too so the logic behind it was to get an opportunity to play rugby and Bristol have come through with that. He’s a Sligo man, a Connacht man, and we want him to get better at playing rugby and now there is an opportunity for him to get game-time,” said Friend.