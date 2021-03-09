Challenge Cup draw: Connacht and Ulster both face away trips to Premiership opposition 

Ulster play Harlequins, who are joint top of the roll of honour in the competition's history.
A general view of the Heineken Champions Cup trophy at St James' Park in Newcastle Upon Tyne, England. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Tue, 09 Mar, 2021 - 12:19
Joel Slattery

Connacht and Ulster both face tricky assignments as they learned their opponents in the last 16 of the Heineken Challenge Cup.

Ulster travel to Harlequins, who are joint top of the roll of honour in the competition's history.

Quins can go top of the roll of honour by themselves as Clermont, who also have three Challenge Cups to their name, are in the Champions Cup draw.

Connacht also have Premiership opposition as they drew Leicester Tigers. That game will take place at Welford Road as the Tigers won both of their group stage games in the first round of the competition.

Connacht have reached at least the quarter-final of the competition every season since 2008/09.

However, Leinster's 2013 success is the only time an Irish province has made the final of this competition.

Northampton Saints and Cardiff Blues are the only other multiple winners of the secondary competition in the last 16 draw.

Northampton Saints and Cardiff Blues are the only other multiple winners of the secondary competition in the last 16 draw.

Last year's winners Bristol Bears, like Clermont, are in the Champions Cup draw.

Challenge Cup draw:

Dragons v Northampton Saints

Ospreys v Newcastle Falcons

London Irish v Cardiff

Harlequins v Ulster

Benetton v Agen

Zebre v Bath

Leicester Tigers v Connacht

Glasgow Warriors v Montpellier


Sign Up