Leinster prepared to dig deep for PRO14 final against Munster

Stuart Lancaster has hinted that Leinster will dig deep into their vast reserves for the Guinness PRO14 final against Munster on March 27.

The decider will take place just seven days after Ireland conclude their Six Nations campaign with a home game against England and will in itself be followed up by a crucial Champions Cup last 16 clash against an opponent to be revealed in today’s draw.

Win that, and they face a European quarter-final another week on from that again. It makes for a daunting possible run of games for both of the Irish heavyweights but Leinster have long since deviated from the need to play their ‘best’ XV in this competition.

The most obvious example of that is the selection of Ross Byrne ahead of Johnny Sexton, as was the case late last year when the final was played the week before a European quarter-final fixture at home to Saracens.

“We actually see it as a positive that we can give people opportunities and obviously go out and win the final, which is what everyone has done the hard work for, and some of the lads that have played in this bloc now deserve an opportunity to play,” said Lancaster.

“But also you have that game the next week which is a big game and then hopefully the week after that is as big as well, a quarter-final. Then we have this extended period of April, May and into June which is longer than we normally have at Leinster.

“Normally there is a tour and it finishes earlier so we’ve got a really good opportunity to push on through the Rainbow Cup and finish with Champions Cup to aim for and also whatever form the Rainbow Cup takes.”

Leinster utilised their wider arsenal again last weekend with a comprehensive 38-19 defeat of an Ulster side that finished with 14 men in Belfast which leaves them 11 points ahead of Dan McFarland’s side with two dead-rubbers still to play.

That leaves Lancaster and Leo Cullen with plenty of wiggle room this week away to Zebre and again next time out against Ospreys when it comes to how to use players, though Harry Byrne seems like a certainty for a start in Italy.

The young out-half has been frustrated by injury at key times this season but he has completed his recovery following a head injury sustained two weekend ago against Glasgow and is available this Friday.

Further assessments are required on Ciaran Frawley (shoulder), Josh van der Flier (HIA), and Sean Cronin while there was an update on Caelan Doris who is still listed as unavailable for selection due to concussion symptoms.

“Officially it’s a graduated return to get through contact protocols and to play,” said Lancaster. “We are just operating on a slightly slower (timeframe) with Caelan than we normally would. “You can return players in a week or so depending on symptoms.

“He’s definitely making positive progress. He was on the field again today and we are hopeful that we can progress and get him back playing again sooner rather than later. It’s definitely a positive and we are moving in the right direction.”