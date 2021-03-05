Ross Byrne given first start at 10 since December against Ulster

Ross Byrne has had to be patient as other 10s have hogged the limelight in recent weeks but the 25-year-old will take the reins for Leinster when they face Ulster in a crucial Guinness PRO14 tie in Belfast tomorrow.

Johnny Sexton returned to the Ireland XV against Italy last week and, with Billy Burns his back-up so far in the Six Nations, Byrne has had to fit in where and as he can for Leinster with whom he has lined out at 12 and 13 in the last two months.