Johann van Graan backs Andrew Conway to come up with X-factor

Johann van Graan has backed Andrew Conway to play an important role in Munster’s end of season chase for silverware.

Conway, 29, makes his first start of the season when Connacht visit Thomond Park tonight having been one of several players released from Ireland’s Six Nations squad for this weekend’s Guinness PRO14 derbies.

The wing made his first appearance in two months off the bench on January 23 having not been available for personal reasons since December but has been training with the Ireland squad for the past month and head coach van Graan said: “Andrew’s in a very good place. He played against Edinburgh for us, it was a comeback performance after quite a bit of time away from the game. He’s in a very good space.

“He’s still one of the premier wingers in Ireland and still one of the important players: phenomenal in the air, his finishing ability, his X-factor. There’s a long season to go and he's very important for us in terms of where we want to get to in the coming weeks.”

Conway’s inclusion is one of eight changes to the side which won in Cardiff last Friday, with newly-capped scrum-half Craig Casey and centre Chris Farrell also coming back from Six Nations camp. Joey Carbery remains on the bench as he is eased back towards match readiness following 13 months sidelined by an ankle injury but rather than sticking with JJ Hanrahan as his starting fly-half, van Graan has parachuted academy player Ben Healy into the fly-half berth to partner fellow 21-year-old Casey in the half-backs.

Connacht, too, are boosted by international quality in the form of Bundee Aki, Ultan Dillane and Dave Heffernan while there is a new half-back pairing of Caolin Blade and Jack Carty in a starting line-up seeking to extend an all-time club record of five straight away wins. On-loan Munster wing and Pro14 leading try scorer Alex Wootton is on the Connacht bench.