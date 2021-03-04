Andy Farrell hoping for clarity on Lions role and Ireland tour by month's end

Andy Farrell says he will ‘do what’s right for Irish rugby’ in the wake of reports that he is being lined up for another coaching role with the British and Irish Lions this summer.

The Daily Telegraph reported yesterday that Warren Gatland had the Ireland head coach in his sights for a role on his management staff but the situation is loaded with uncertainty due to Covid, lockdowns and the ramifications for schedules.

The Lions have been offered the chance to play the Springboks in Australia rather than South Africa, while the British government has responded positively to the idea of the traditional ‘tourists’ playing host to the world champions instead this summer.

Ireland are due to tour the Pacific Islands at roughly the same time which, were it to go ahead, would be the perfect opportunity to fast forward the development of both the team and of individual players midway through a World Cup cycle.

Farrell is hoping that all this conjecture will be more concrete “by the end of the month”. Deliberately vague when quizzed on his own Lions links last October, he adopted a similar line today as he spoke from Ireland’s mini-camp during what is a down week for the Six Nations.

"Well again, like I've always said, and it's the truth, I'll always do the right thing for Irish rugby,” he explained.

“At this moment in time we don't know. Like I've said, whether one tour is going ahead or whether both tours are going ahead, we have no clarity or no certainty about anything, so I suppose we'll have to wait until the end of the month.”

Farrell was defence coach under Gatland for the 2013 and 2017 tours and there are obvious plus points to any involvement again, not least given the fact that Ireland will face the Boks in the World Cup pool stages in 2023.

Plenty of water has to pass beneath the bridge before that and, whatever about the make-up of the squad that appears in France then, the immediate well-being of the collective has been aided by the signing of contracts this week by Johnny Sexton and Peter O’Mahony.

"It's fantastic news. Two very important pieces of our jigsaw going forward, for all sorts of reasons, and they're delighted to get their contracts over the line and settle their futures and we are even more so delighted for them.”

It’s been a good week in general for Farrell who managed to offset the opening Six Nations defeats to Wales and France with the side’s first win, away to Italy in Rome, last Saturday and the injury update was equally positive.

The usual bumps and bruises aside, Farrell was able to predict that everyone in the squad as of now will be fit and ready to train from the start of next week but there are also players who have been released for duty this week with their provinces.

It’s a welcome change from the morning after that loss to France in Dublin, though not for the French who have since had to contend with a Covid outbreak in camp and the ever-increasing attention on how and why it happened.

Fabien Galthié left the bubble to watch his son play a game in Paris while some players left the hotel while in Rome in round one and ended up in a restaurant eating waffles. Farrell, wisely, opted against wading into that one.

“I don’t know what’s gone on in the French camp. What I do know is that we are adhering to the rules we set ourselves, never mind the Six Nations. Having said all that, it really doesn’t matter how willing a group is to try and do the right thing as far as this disease is concerned. You're in the lap of the gods sometimes.

“One guy, through no fault of his own, could spread the disease around the camp and we'll probably never know where he's got it from. This guy could be the most diligent guy within the group as far as adherence of the protocols.

“So, I wouldn't like to comment on anyone else's camp, because I know from our point of view that everyone is trying their best. As I said, there are people that are in charge of Covid management, etc, and they are doing a sterling job. But these things can't be helped along the way and that's why I don't like to comment on it really.”