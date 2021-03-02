Donal Lenihan: Our 30th anniversary of the World Cup won’t be the same without Gary Halpin

Donal Lenihan: Our 30th anniversary of the World Cup won’t be the same without Gary Halpin

MAKING A STAND: Ireland’s Gary Halpin during the clash with Poverty Bay in Rugby Park, Gisborne, during the 1992 tour to New Zealand. Gary went on to score a Test try against the All Blacks in the 1995 Rugby World Cup. Picture: Inpho/Billy Stickland

Tue, 02 Mar, 2021 - 19:00
Donal Lenihan

Much has been written and said about the incomparable Gary Halpin who passed away suddenly last week. All of us blessed to have spent time in his company, as I was privileged to do as a fellow member of the 1991 Irish World Cup squad, were greatly enriched by that experience.

I remember fondly a few days respite spent training on the GAA pitch in Sneem and at our base in Parknasilla Hotel. It was laugh-a-minute stuff with Gary leading the way.

The training may have been a bit unorthodox with the local community baffled when they turned up to one session to see us playing rounders with hurleys.

Gary set the tone for the week in a relaxed build-up to our quarter-final meeting at Lansdowne Road against eventual winners Australia. To lose that game in the closing minutes, by a point, rankles to this day. 

Only two weeks ago I received a call from one of the squad asking me to contact the Munster players who had been involved for a 30-year reunion next autumn. The first thing that entered my mind was Gary and the banter he’d bring to such an occasion. Meeting up now just won’t be the same.

My sincere condolences go to Gary’s wife Carol, children Bentley, Leonie, Lenka, and to all the extended Halpin and Forde families. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.

- You can read Donal Lenihan's full column in Wednesday's Examiner Sport.

More in this section

Adam Griggs 15/2/2021 Rugby chiefs recommend postponing Women's World Cup by 12 months
Exeter Chiefs v Munster - Heineken Champions Cup Pool 2 Round 1 Johann van Graan hails Billy Holland as a 'phenomenal man' on and off the field
RG Snyman 26/6/2020 Van Graan excited by RG Snyman's 'significant milestone' ahead of next step in rehab journey
Scotland v Wales - Guinness Six Nations - BT Murrayfield Stadium

Scotland’s Six Nations match with France lined up for March 26

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up