Donal Lenihan: Our 30th anniversary of the World Cup won’t be the same without Gary Halpin

Much has been written and said about the incomparable Gary Halpin who passed away suddenly last week. All of us blessed to have spent time in his company, as I was privileged to do as a fellow member of the 1991 Irish World Cup squad, were greatly enriched by that experience.
I remember fondly a few days respite spent training on the GAA pitch in Sneem and at our base in Parknasilla Hotel. It was laugh-a-minute stuff with Gary leading the way.
The training may have been a bit unorthodox with the local community baffled when they turned up to one session to see us playing rounders with hurleys.
Gary set the tone for the week in a relaxed build-up to our quarter-final meeting at Lansdowne Road against eventual winners Australia. To lose that game in the closing minutes, by a point, rankles to this day.
Only two weeks ago I received a call from one of the squad asking me to contact the Munster players who had been involved for a 30-year reunion next autumn. The first thing that entered my mind was Gary and the banter he’d bring to such an occasion. Meeting up now just won’t be the same.
My sincere condolences go to Gary’s wife Carol, children Bentley, Leonie, Lenka, and to all the extended Halpin and Forde families. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.
- You can read Donal Lenihan's full column in Wednesday's Examiner Sport.