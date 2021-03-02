Donal Lenihan: Our 30th anniversary of the World Cup won’t be the same without Gary Halpin

Much has been written and said about the incomparable Gary Halpin who passed away suddenly last week. All of us blessed to have spent time in his company, as I was privileged to do as a fellow member of the 1991 Irish World Cup squad, were greatly enriched by that experience.

I remember fondly a few days respite spent training on the GAA pitch in Sneem and at our base in Parknasilla Hotel. It was laugh-a-minute stuff with Gary leading the way.