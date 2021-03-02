'An absolute joy': Jack Conan ecstatic with Ireland return after 'miserable road' back from injury

His introduction to the action in Rome was almost an afterthought as the spotlight focused on fellow replacements Craig Casey and Ryan Baird. Yet for all the excitement centred on that pair of debutants, it was arguably Jack Conan who made the brightest impact for Ireland.

The trio had been sent in on 63 minutes, into a game with a bonus point already secure but unravelling amidst a stream of penalties and Italian yellow cards.

All made positive contributions but having not pulled on a green jersey in 17 months since the 2019 World Cup, and with just two starts for Leinster following a January comeback from a neck injury, the back-rower was on a mission to vindicate the decision to bring him back into Test rugby.

That mission was accomplished, a successful lineout take two minutes setting up the driving maul which led to Will Connors’ second try. A turnover of Sebastian Negri, ripping the ball, rolling away, and springing instantly to his feet to gain a couple of metres and get Ireland back on the front foot.

Then a big carry to within a metre of the line from which Johnny Sexton fired the ball out to Keith Earls to score the sixth and final try of the 48-10 win.

"It's been a long time coming, it's fantastic,” Conan said. “I can't speak highly enough of how great it was to go out there on Saturday and get an opportunity to play even five minutes. To get 20 was fantastic.

"It's been a bit of a miserable road the last couple of months, but I feel like I'm getting back to a bit of decent form and I'm over the moon. I really appreciate the opportunity the coaches have given me."

A foot injury cut short Conan’s World Cup after one game and kept him sidelined until last August, only for a neck injury to send him back to the treatment room in late October.

An Ireland recall was a distant hope, he admitted.

“By my own standards when I got back playing in August I wasn't at the races or at the standard I needed to be at for Leinster or for Ireland.

"I appreciate the opportunity and faith the Leinster coaches had in me, they gave me a few run-outs to get back but I picked up a few more niggles and it wasn't until the last two or three weeks have I felt like I'm back to where I was pre- my injury.

"The injury I picked up in 2019 happened at the end of May, I carried it through to the World Cup and it went fully at the World Cup.

"I probably haven't been at a good level since April or May 2019 and, while I'm not there yet, I feel like I'm getting back to it and it's an absolute joy."

That his return coincided with a resurgence in Ireland’s form, albeit against an inexperienced Italy, was equally joyous for Conan, who added: "We always back ourselves, we know our own ability.

"There's been a lot of criticism of our attack, but we knew we had it in us. Sometimes you just need the rub of the green, the first day we went down to 14 men and that's not the time to throw offloads and push through and make special calls.

"Saturday, we were going forward, going well and dominating collisions. Everything becomes a lot easier. We knew we had that in our wheel-house, we knew it was going to come.

"And I'm glad the lads made such a statement today in the first half and then building into the second half as well.

"It's going to be a great game in Murrayfield in two weeks and we'll be better for Saturday."