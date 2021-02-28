Scott Penny scores two tries as Leinster seal another bonus-point win

Leinster 40 Glasgow Warriors 21

Champions Leinster will enjoy a six-point lead at the top of the PRO14's Conference A as they head to Belfast next Saturday after seeing off the challenge of an ill-disciplined Glasgow Warriors side at the RDS.

The release of nine Scottish internationals suggested Glasgow might produce a big display in a dismal season, but they lacked the discipline to do so and two yellow cards and a red left them fighting a losing cause.

Leinster had their 12th try-scoring bonus point in 13 games wrapped up by the interval after an action-packed opening half.

Scott Penny took his try haul to nine in eight games when he crossed for a brace, with Glasgow initially losing a man to the bin and then out-half Adam Hastings was red-carded after 37 minutes.

Harry Byrne, who gave Leinster a perfect start when he dashed over from close range after two minutes, got caught by an accidental stray boot to the head from Grant Stewart and had to go off after 34 minutes, with Leo Cullen’s men having lost Ciaran Frawley to an injury in the warm-up.

Leinster were awarded a penalty try when Glasgow debutant Cole Forbes from New Zealand took out Cian Kelleher in the right corner as the winger collected a dink from Byrne.

Glasgow responded with a try from flanker Thomas Gordon who displayed superb hands after a fine break from centre Huw Jones.

Penny got his first try when he squeezed over after 19 minutes, with Byrne’s conversion making it 21-7 before he had to go off after being clipped by Stewart’s boot.

Glasgow’s hopes of just a second win in seven games nosedived when referee Frank Murphy red-carded out-half Hastings after he adjudged dangerous play when the Scot caught Kelleher in the face with his right boot after he climbed high to collect a high ball.

Penny secured the bonus point just before the break when he tapped a penalty and drove through three defenders on the line, with David Hawkshaw converting for a 28-7 interval lead.

Glasgow, though, refused to throw in the towel despite the numerical disadvantage and they hit for two converted tries in the third quarter, Stewart putting Rufus McClean through down the right and Jones, who turned down a contract extension with Glasgow this week, burrowed his way over after 50 minutes, with Ross Thompson landing the two difficult conversions to cut the gap to 28-21.

Glasgow ended up with just 13 men for the closing ten minutes after Samoan TJ Ioane was binned for a needless hit into the back of the prone Jimmy O’Brien and Leinster, with Alex Soroka having come on for his debut, made them pay as they went wide for wingers Dave Kearney and Kelleher to score.

Scorers — Leinster: tries, S Penny (2), H Byrne, L McGrath, C Kelleher, pen try; cons, Byrne (2), D Hawkshaw (2). Glasgow: T Gordon, R McClean, H Jones; cons, R Thompson (2), A Hastings.

Leinster: J O’Brien, C Kelleher, R O’Loughlin, J Osborne, D Kearney; H Byrne, L McGrath; P Dooley, S Cronin, M Bent; D Toner, S Fardy; J Murphy, J van der Flier, S Penny.

Replacements: D Hawkshaw for Byrne (34); M O’Reilly for Kelleher (37-40); A Soroka for Murphy (58); T Clarkson for Bent (58); D Sheehan for Cronin (60); G McGrath for Dooley (75); J Dunne for Penny (75); R Osborne for McGrath (75).

Glasgow Warriors: O Smith; R McLean, H Jones, S Johnson, C Forbes; A Hastings, J Dobie; O Kebble, G Stewart, E Pieretto; R Gray, L Nakarawa; R Harley, T Gordon, R Wilson.

Replacements: G Brown for Nakarawa (h-t); R Thompson for Smith (h-t); D Rae for Pieretto (54); A Seiuli for Keville (60); S Kennedy for Dobie (64); J Matthews for Stewart (66); TJ Ioane for Gray (66); R Fergusson for Johnson (76).

Referee: Frank Murphy (IRFU).