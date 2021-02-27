Italy v Ireland: Three things we learned as the visitors sack Rome

Italy make for the most accommodating of hosts

We’ll come to Ireland presently but let’s frame the picture first. Italy were awful. “Bordering on pathetic,” said Shane Horgan at half-time on TV. Franco Smith’s side had shipped 91 points and 13 tries in their first two games to France and England and Ireland could have done even greater damage here.

CJ Stander and James Lowe had scored disallowed and Iain Henderson had clearly grounded before the first try was eventually rewarded. Add in the half-dozen tries that were recorded and that's nine times that Ireland crossed the whitewash.

The Azzurri conceded far too many penalties, missed far too many tackles, and soaked up so many tackles that they should add a sponge manufacturer to their list of sponsors. Yes, they are young, and, yes, they have the odd moment in attack, but this was taking candy from a baby stuff.

That’s 30 Six Nations losses on the trot now for Italy.

Ireland begin to walk the walk

Garry Ringrose is tackled by Luca Bigi and Marco Lazzaroni of Italy. Picture: INPHO/Tommy Dickson

All that said, Ireland did show signs of producing the sort of heads-up rugby we’ve heard so much about lately. In the first half, mostly, before the game lost its shape. Hugo Keenan and Will Connors actually scored tries on the back of offloads, the first of those being a brilliant delivery from Garry Ringrose.

The angle of some of Ireland's supporting runs and the willingness to play so flat to the line spoke for an obvious ambition, all of which was aided and abetted by that dominance up front and the speed of delivery off the back of the ruck.

There were some bones of contention. Ireland kicked twice off turnover ball in the first period and there were four players static and with hands on hips when Jamison Gibson-Park took a quick tap and got pinged for holding on with no support.

Ireland have played this way against Italy before and reverted to type thereafter. Murrayfield in two weeks’ time will be a more revealing occasion.

Players presenting Andy Farrell some of those good problems

Italy's Michele Lamaro with Tadhg Beirne of Ireland. Picture: INPHO/Tommy Dickson

Tadhg Beirne may have switched to the back row but his impact was the same. A man of the match performance from the Munster forward fed into an excellent contribution from Will Connors whose chop tackling and nuisance value at the breakdown was a feature.

The latter's two tries were handy, too.

Dave Kilcoyne enjoyed a fine afternoon before leaving early for a Head Injury Assessment, Jamison Gibson-Park’s tempo and speed of delivery suited the style of play, and Jordan Larmour looked dangerous before coming off with a minor injury at half-time.

Add in the cameos from Craig Casey and Ryan Baird, both of them making their Test debuts, and there are a number of individuals putting their hands up and giving the coaching team plenty to ponder ahead of the round four tie against Scotland.