Ulster miss out on crucial bonus point in win over Ospreys

ULSTER 21 OSPREYS 7

Rob Lyttle’s disallowed try three minutes from time denied Ulster an all-important bonus point against the Ospreys at Kingspan Stadium.

With PRO14 champions Leinster coming to Belfast next weekend intent on nailing down top spot in Conference A and a place in this season's final, Ulster wanted to keep their fate in their own hands. However, failure to grab a bonus point here means Leinster – who host Glasgow on Sunday – could be six points clear by the time the Irish provinces meet in eight days time.

Lyttle skinned two defenders to dot down but the try was scrubbed out for a forward pass by Adam McBurney earlier in the move.

Ulster were lucky to be level at 7-7 at halftime as the Welsh visitors, who scored a try after two minutes by Keelan Giles, dominated territory and possession with a clever kicking game and outplayed Ulster at the breakdown.

John Cooney scored and converted a try completely against the run of play just before the interval.

Jacob Stockdale was eased back into action playing 40 minutes for the first time since suffering a knee injury in early January.

Ulster were a different side in the second half and had a lot more zip about them. They turned down easy three-point opportunities as they hunted tries and it paid off with John Andrew scoring off a five-metre lineout.

A penalty try followed when Ospreys’ Dan Evans was sin-binned for a deliberate knock-on but the crucial fourth-try bonus point just eluded them.

Scorers – Ulster: Tries: Cooney, Andrew, penalty try; Cons: Cooney 2; Ospreys: Try: Giles; Con: Myler.

Ulster: M Lowry; R Lyttle, J Hume, S McCloskey, J Stockdale; I Madigan, J Cooney; A Warwick, J Andrew, M Moore; A O’Connor, K Treadwell; G Jones, J Murphy (capt), N Timoney.

Replacements: A McBurney, E O’Sullivan, R Kane, C Izuchukwu, S Reidy, A Mathewson, M Faddes, R Baloucoune.

Ospreys: D Evans; K Giles, T Thomas-Wheeler, K Williams, L Morgan; S Myler, R Webb (capt); G Thomas, S Parry, T Botha; L Ashley, R Davies; W Griffiths, O Cracknell, M Morris.

Replacements: I Phillips, N Smith, M Fia, G Evans, S Cross, S Venter, J Hawkins, L Price.