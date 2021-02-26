James Lowe given another shot at launching a case for the defence

Wales have been dismissed as imposters in the top half of the Six Nations table. Lucky, so the narrative goes, to have overcome a 14-man Ireland first up and fortuitous again when reeling the Scots back in at Murrayfield.

Wayne Pivac’s side have spent roughly two-and-a-half minutes in the opposition 22 so far in this Six Nations but they have six tries and two wins to show for it. Clinical is a word that Andy Farrell used again this week. This is what it looks like.

Half of those scores have come from Louis Rees-Zammit, the photo-friendly Gloucester wing and new poster boy of Welsh rugby whose legion of smitten followers now includes Pivac’s 14-year old stepdaughters.

The first of those tries came 59 minutes into the opening game against Ireland when James Lowe’s rash rush infield to join the gathering around George North left the door open just enough for the 20-year old to sneak over the front step.

Like Rees-Zammit, Lowe is new to international rugby. Both made their senior debuts in the autumn but the Kiwi, elevated on the back of sensational attacking play of his own with Leinster, has been exposed defensively more than once and to great cost.

Lowe was part of the paper trail that allowed North cash in for his own try earlier in that second-half in Cardiff in round one and he paid the same price when rushing up on Brice Dulin and allowing Damian Penaud to go over in the corner in Dublin.

Lowe struggled defensively when he landed with Leinster as well but Felipe Contepomi is reluctant to delve too deeply into the current learning pains.

“It’s hard to judge because I don’t know what he is being asked to do or not,” said the Leinster backs coach. “So, when you’re not in camp or in the mix you’re just being a spectator, not really knowing the cause of what’s going on there.

“Sometimes we talk too much about individuals and it’s more in the context of the team. The team is finding the way how to play and so on. He is following that same experience in terms of finding the way at international rugby and getting hopefully some learnings.”

Andy Farrell clearly feels the 28-year-old is worth sticking with.

Lowe will start again in Rome with Jordan Larmour replacing Keith Earls on the far wings. Thirty-three tries in 49 Leinster appearances is testament to what he can do with ball in hand and he came close to a second Test try the last day against France.

“James brings something to our side that probably others don’t, a left foot for starters,” said Farrell. “That’s the obvious one, but he is a big strong ball-carrying runner who is dynamic taking people on, not just on the edges but down the middle as well.

“He’s the type of winger who looks to get his hands on the ball and we want that. If you’ve got a winger like that in your game than it certainly helps the forwards out along the way to get you that quick ball that you’re after.

“Having said that, along the way James is getting that bit more continuity now. He’s young as far as international rugby is concerned and I’m sure that there’s a few things in his game that we’ve talked about over the last few weeks that we need to tidy up along the way as well.”

Farrell, when pressed on whether that was code for the defensive side of his game, made the point that a winger is always going to face these hard choices when they play on the edge of the line and the risk and reward of every choice is so great.

Lowe’s chief task now is to choose better.