Josh van der Flier to start for Leinster's PRO14 clash with Glasgow

Alex Soroka is in line to make his debut from the bench
Josh Van der Flier training with Ireland earlier this month

Fri, 26 Feb, 2021 - 12:31

Josh van der Flier starts in the back row for Leinster's PRO14 clash with Glasgow Warriors on Sunday, coach Leo Cullen has confirmed.

Van der Flier returns having spent time with the Ireland camp for the first two rounds of the Six Nations.

On the other end of the experience scale, Alex Soroka is in line to make his debut from the bench.

Elsewhere in the side, Jimmy O'Brien has recovered from a hamstring injury picked up against Munster to start at full-back with Cian Kelleher and Dave Kearney again selected on the wings this week by Cullen.

Ciarán Frawley has also recovered from a minor shoulder injury to start in the centre with Rory O'Loughlin outside him at 13.

Luke McGrath captains the side and is again joined this week by Harry Byrne at out-half.

In the second row, Devin Toner makes his 258th appearance - which will put him just three behind Gordon D'Arcy's record. 

LEINSTER (v Glasgow): Jimmy O’Brien, Cian Kelleher, Rory O’Loughlin, Ciarán Frawley, Dave Kearney, Harry Byrne, Luke McGrath; Peter Dooley, Seán Cronin, Michael Bent, Devin Toner, Scott Fardy, Josh Murphy, Josh van der Flier, Scott Penny.

Replacements: Dan Sheehan, Greg McGrath, Tom Clarkson, Jack Dunne, Alex Soroka, Rowan Osborne. David Hawkshaw, Jamie Osborne.

