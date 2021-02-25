Farrell still happy to lean on Sexton despite retirement talk

Andy Farrell says there is no difficulty in balancing the needs of what his Ireland team needs now and Johnny Sexton’s future plans.

The veteran out-half hinted during the week that he would finish playing come the summer of 2022, at which point a new one-year contract he is due to sign will expire, but then played down the comments and any perceived timeline shortly afterwards.

Nevertheless, his remaining time on the field is dwindling. Sexton will be 36 years of age this summer and his acceptance this week that he may not see out this World Cup cycle only reinforces the need for Farrell to future-proof this side in terms of his out-half succession plan.

Sexton returns to the starting lineup for Saturday’s Six Nations tie away to Italy having missed the France defeat as a result of the head injury suffered in round one against the Welsh but this is a nettle that will need grasping sooner rather than later.

“There’s no difficulty from my point of view and I’m sure there’s not from Johnny’s point of view as well,” said Farrell after revealing a team for Rome that shows seven changes in all.

“There are conversations going on in the background and both sides are happy with those conversations. It is what it is. Johnny is his bright self during the week and he has certainly been at the forefront of what has been a great week so far.”

None of which really answers the question. So one journalist doubled down: is Farrell desperate for the 2018 World Player of the Year to stay on through to France 2023? By which time, incidentally, he will be 38.

“Desperate? As long as Johnny keeps on giving to Irish rugby he will keep putting his foot forward to be in the equation. He feels good at this moment in time, his appetite is as strong as ever.

“He is certainly one of those guys that makes the group feel right. As long as that appetite stays I am sure we will keep moving in the right direction regarding that.”

The head coach has drafted in an entirely new front row, switched Tadhg Beirne to the blindside to accommodate the returning James Ryan in the second row and opted for Will Connors at seven instead of his Leinster colleague Josh van der Flier.

Sexton for Billy Burns and Jordan Larmour in place of Keith Earls round off the alterations. There will be eleven Leinster players in the XV, a number that includes all seven backs, but Farrell insisted that doesn’t translate into a desire for less kicking and more running.

“No, we play the game as it is in front of us and make the right decisions hopefully along the way. Like I said before, I never look at any teamsheet and say how many is from any province whatsoever. It just so happens that this is the right team for this game this weekend.”

Ryan Baird and Craig Casey will make their senior Test debuts if they are called off the bench at the Stadio Olimpico which, as the latter now knows after being unused against France two weeks ago, is no guarantee.

Casey has earned the respect of his peers and the coaches since joining the national squad and Farrell was similarly glowing in his praise for the scrum-half and how he digested the disappointment at the time.

“I was very impressed with his mature attitude in the sense that he obviously would have been upset, and rightly so, for not getting any minutes in what he thought was going to be his debut against France.

“But then he goes back to Munster, dusts himself down and does really well in poor conditions in Edinburgh. You can’t promise anything in this game, and certainly in international sport, but if he gets his chance he will be ready.”

This is the ideal opportunity for Ireland to vent the frustration at the opening tournament defeats. Italy have been badly mauled by both France and England so far and another loss this weekend would be their 30th in a row in the Six Nations.

Farrell & Co. have been nothing but respectful of their soon-to-be hosts all this week but anything less than a comfortable victory and a diet of attacking rugby that doesn’t just subsist on attritional and kicking rugby will not be deemed a success.

The head coach made mention of the last visit to the Italian two years ago when Ireland were below their best and only came away with an unimpressive 26-16 win and he compared it to a much more focused approach that paid greater dividends in Dublin last year.

“You are always confident through the preparations that you have but, like any game that you come up against at international level, there is pressures from both sides,” said Farrell. “Italy are playing pretty well.

“For anyone who knows anything about the game and is analysing it, they are moving in the right direction. They will have a say in this game as well.

“We are going over there with the right attitude. We are going to respect the game and respect the Italians but we are hoping to put our stamp on it as well.”

IRELAND: H Keenan (Leinster/UCD); J Larmour (Leinster/St Mary’s College), G Ringrose (Leinster/UCD), R Henshaw (Leinster/Buccaneers), J Lowe (Leinster); J Sexton (Leinster/St Mary’s College) - captain, J Gibson-Park (Leinster); D Kilcoyne (Munster/UL Bohemians), R Kelleher (Leinster/Lansdowne), T Furlong (Leinster/Clontarf); I Henderson (Ulster/Academy), J Ryan (Leinster/UCD); T Beirne (Munster/Lansdowne), W Connors (Leinster/UCD), CJ Stander (Munster/Shannon).

Replacements: R Herring (Ulster/Ballynahinch), C Healy (Leinster/Clontarf), A Porter (Leinster/UCD), R Baird (Leinster/Dublin University), J Conan (Leinster/Old Belvedere), C Casey (Munster/Shannon), B Burns (Ulster), K Earls (Munster/Young Munster).